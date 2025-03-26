NASA says Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams' rescue mission ‘wouldn't have happened without’ Donald Trump

NASA has credited the return of Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams to US President Donald Trump. The two astronauts returned to Earth on March 18 after being stranded in space for nine months. They were forced to extend their week-long stay at the International Space Station (ISS) after their Boeing Starliner was met with technical difficulties. As the duo splashed down off the coast of Florida earlier this month, a spokeswoman for the space agency said that the rescue mission was a “huge win for the Trump administration.” NASA astronaut Sunita Williams shows her thumb as she safely returned to Earth with her colleagues after an unexpected 286-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), in Florida on March 19.(Nasa Astronauts /X)

NASA credits Donald Trump for Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams' return to Earth

After the Boeing spacecraft met with failures, Elon Musk's aeronautics company took over to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

“This is a huge win for the Trump administration. And it would not have happened without President Trump's intervention. Up next on the docket, to continue implementing President Trump's ambitious space agenda that he touted in his inaugural address is to confirm his nominee for NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman,” Bethany Stevens told Fox News.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk throws shade at Boeing as SpaceX set to rescue Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Stevens went on to say, “President Trump was also once considered an outsider, and the American people have put him back into office, just showing how much they appreciate the business side that he brings to the table. And Mr. Isaacman also has a background as an entrepreneur of an extremely successful business.”

“I believe that he is well-suited, as do 30 astronauts who wrote in support of him and multiple GOP governors, that he is well suited to take the helm here at NASA and to implement the president's agenda,” she added, referring to Isaacman, who was nominated by Trump in January 2025 to serve as the next administrator of NASA.