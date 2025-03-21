Menu Explore
Astronaut Butch Wilmore's daughter gives update on his condition after return to Earth: ‘It's rough’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 21, 2025 08:59 PM IST

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore's 19-yr-old daughter Daryn has provided an update about his condition following his return to Earth after spending 9 months at ISS

Barry “Butch” Wilmore's daughter has provided an update about his condition following his return to Earth. The 62-year-old astronaut was stranded in space along with Sunita “Suni” Williams, 59, for nine months. Their extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS) came to an end earlier this week as they splashed down off the coast of Florida on Tuesday.

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore is helped out of a SpaceX capsule onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after landing in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (NASA via AP/PTI)(AP)
NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore is helped out of a SpaceX capsule onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after landing in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (NASA via AP/PTI)(AP)

Butch Wilmore's daughter provides an update on astronaut's condition following his return to Earth

Netizens have since been wondering about the two NASA astronauts' health upon returning to Earth. Butch's daughter, Daryn Wilmore, provided an update on his condition while responding to a TikTok user. “How's he adjusting to gravity? I've been thinking about that the last couple of days. I feel like that must be so difficult,” the user asked.

To which Daryn said, “He's doing good, it's rough, but he's a trooper.” The 19-year-old shared a video of the platform Wednesday, saying, “Hi, everyone. Welcome to the very final instalment of ‘My Dad is Stuck in Space,’ because he’s not anymore.” She shared her feelings about her father's return and what's next for him after spending 286 days in space.

“We’re not having a party for him,” Daryn shared with her followers, revealing that they might have a “get-together” with “a few close friends” and that she was making her father his favourite dessert - pecan pie. “I actually have a list that’s all his favourite things and things that we used to do together,” she went on, adding that she wants to “make up for some lost time.”

In terms of Butch adjusting to Earth's gravity again, Daryn shared, “He’s going to spend the next few days going in, tests, lots of medical stuff, because they’re still technically part of the experiment of human spaceflight, and just get re-acclimated to gravity and the routine back here on Earth.”

