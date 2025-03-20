What did stranded NASA astronaut's daughter say just before he returned to Earth?

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Initially, on an eight-day trip, they were stranded aboard the ISS after Boeing's Starliner spacecraft faced technical difficulties. Expectedly, this long-awaited return of the astronauts has prompted people to share varied social media content. Among them, a post by Wilmore’s daughter, shared moments before he returned, has left people smiling. In the video, Daryn Wilmore revealed how she planned to welcome her father returning home from space. Butch Willmore being helped out of SpaceX Dragon spacecraft (L). His daughter, Daryn Wilmore (R). (Screengrab (TikTok), AFP)

Barry “Butch” Wilmore’s daughter has been posting videos on TikTok, since he has been stuck in space. In the final clip of the series, she said, “Hi everyone, welcome to the very final installment of my dad is stuck in space, because he's not anymore!” She added, “It’s happening, guys, it’s finally happening.”

Plans for celebrations

She revealed that the family was not planning a big party for Willmore; rather, they wanted to welcome him with a smaller and more intimate celebration. "I'm making him his favorite dessert, which is pecan pie," she revealed. She then added how she had made things that he loves, adding what they love doing together.

Daryn revealed that she plans to do everything with her dad before returning to college.

Though she originally posted the video on TikTok, it has now been reshared across various social media platforms.

Butch Wilmore’s family: A quick glance

Butch Wilmore is married to Deanna Newport, who hails from Helenwood, Tennessee. They reside in Houston, Texas and have two daughters, Daryn and Logan.

Eugene and Faye Wilmore, his parents, raised him in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, where they still live. He has a brother, Jack, who lives in Franklin, Tennessee, with his family.

According to a NASA report, he is a retired US Navy captain who went on three spaceflights and “has accumulated a total of 464 days in space.”