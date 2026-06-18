Surf City bomb threat reports: Cops respond to pier on South Shore Drive in North Carolina; scary videos emerge

A bomb threat was allegedly made in Surf City, North Carolina, prompting a massive response from law enforcement on Wednesday. The Surf City Police Department issued a statement that emergency crews were responding to a ‘critical incident’ at the Surf City Pier, which is at 112 South Shore Drive.

Surf City Police Department confirmed they were responding to a 'critical' situation at the Surf City Pier, amid reports of a bomb threat being made. (Facebook/Surf City Police Department)

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They noted that the situation was evolving and urged people to avoid the pier and the immediate area at this time.

A local shared a video showing massive presence of emergency vehicles in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} “Stay clear of pier area until LEO gets everything sorted out. Apparent bomb threat was called in,” the person wrote. In the video, they could be heard saying that the vehicles were seen close to Buddy's Crab House & Oyster Bar, at 101 Roland Avenue there, which is steps away from the Surf City Ocean Pier. Surf City bomb threat: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Stay clear of pier area until LEO gets everything sorted out. Apparent bomb threat was called in,” the person wrote. In the video, they could be heard saying that the vehicles were seen close to Buddy's Crab House & Oyster Bar, at 101 Roland Avenue there, which is steps away from the Surf City Ocean Pier. Surf City bomb threat: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While cops did not specify what situation they were responding to, a person mentioned in the comments that there was a bomb threat, even as one asked “What’s going on.” Another seemed to blame tourists for the latest incident, though authorities have not given an update into what is happening exactly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While cops did not specify what situation they were responding to, a person mentioned in the comments that there was a bomb threat, even as one asked “What’s going on.” Another seemed to blame tourists for the latest incident, though authorities have not given an update into what is happening exactly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Who is John Wallace-Bey? Wilmington Hospital shooting suspect was a tech intern at ChristianaCare {{/usCountry}}

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People also commented on the video showing law enforcement and first responders present on the scene. “Oh my goodness,” said one while another exclaimed “That's crazy.”

Another said “That is sad. Our sleepy beach town is not so sleepy anymore. More people more problems. Wouldn't it be nice if we could go back 15 to 20 years or more.” Yet another commented “They didn’t evacuate my teenage son who works right by the pier”.

Prayers were expressed by many. While some prayed for those present at the scene, others prayed for the first responders. “Prayers for a peaceful summer for all on Topsail Island. Thank you first responders,” a person commented.

Another chipped in, saying “First responders,” followed by the prayer emoticon.

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A local paper reported “Emergency Services are requesting everyone avoid the area around the Surf City Fishing Pier. A large law enforcement presence is at the mainland side of the high rise bridge as well. It has been reported that there may have been a bomb threat.” Meanwhile, a person claiming to be on the pier shared what had gone down.

“We were on the pier when they evacuated...police were very tight lipped about what was going on,” they said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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