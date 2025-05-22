Survivor 48: Kyle Fraser wins the final - Here's how the jury voted

Kyle Fraser was crowned the winner of Survivor 48, securing the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million grand prize in the season finale aired on Wednesday. The three-hour finale saw Kyle outmaneuver finalists Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson, earning the majority of the jury’s votes through his strategic gameplay, immunity win, and social finesse. Kyle Fraser won Survivor 48 on Wednesday(Instagram/Kyle Fraser )

The Survivor 48 finale began with five players: Kyle Fraser, Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, Kamilla Karthigesu, and Mitch Guerra, following Shauhin Davari’s elimination. Kamilla won the first immunity challenge, a puzzle-based obstacle course, and chose Eva for the sanctuary reward, strengthening their alliance.

At Tribal Council, Mitch was voted out, leaving four players. In the final immunity challenge, Kyle clinched victory, securing a spot in the final three and the power to assign immunity. He chose Joe, forcing Kamilla and Eva into the fire-making challenge, where Eva prevailed.

The final three—Kyle, Joe, and Eva—faced an eight-person jury: Cedrek McFadden, Chrissy Sarnowsky, David Kinne, Star Toomey, Mary Zheng, Shauhin Davari, Mitch Guerra, and Kamilla Karthigesu, per GoldDerby.

Kyle’s victory came from his balanced gameplay, highlighted by a hidden idol play (negating three votes), an extra vote advantage, and a secret alliance with Kamilla that orchestrated key blindsided.

At the Final Tribal Council, Kyle articulated his strategic control and social bonds, outshining Joe’s challenge-heavy resume and Eva’s emotional narrative tied to her autism journey.

The jury vote resulted in a 5-2-1 split: Kyle received five votes (from Kamilla, Shauhin, David, Star, and Cedrek), Eva earned two (from Mary and Mitch), and Joe secured one (from Chrissy).

The prize money remains standard: $1 million for the Sole Survivor, $100,000 for the runner-up (Eva), and $85,000 for third place (Joe). Jury members received a $10,000 reunion show bonus, while early eliminees earned as little as $3,500, per EntertainmentNow.