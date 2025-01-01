Menu Explore
Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack that killed 10 people, confirms FBI

AFP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Jan 01, 2025 07:20 PM IST

Investigators have found a suspected improvised explosive device at the scene of a deadly truck ramming in New Orleans, the FBI said Wednesday.

Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
“We are working on confirming if this is a viable device or not,” Special Agent Alethea Duncan told a news conference after the attack that killed at least 10 people.

The driver who rammed his pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans also shot and wounded two police officers, police said.

“This man, this perpetrator, he fired on our officers from his vehicle when he crashed his vehicle. Two of our officers have been shot. They are stable,” Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told a news conference.

Emergency authorities said the incident took place at approximately 3:15 am (0915 GMT).

At that hour, the area would been packed with revellers celebrating New Year in the French Quarter district, renowned for its bars, restaurants and jazz history.

New Orleans attack: Witnesses describe tragedy

CBS News television reported witnesses saying a truck rammed into the crowd before its driver jumped out and started exchanging gunshots with police.

A white truck crashed through a barricade "at a high rate of speed," witnesses Jim and Nicole Mowrer told CBS.

"Once it was past us, we did hear gunfire, saw police running that direction," Nicole Mowrer said.

"Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of -- several people who had been hit, (we) wanted to see what we could do to help.

Authorities gave no immediate indication as to whether the car ramming was deliberate or any other indication as to the cause.

New Orleans is one of the most heavily visited destinations in the United States and the incident came shortly before the city hosts a major football game, known as the Sugar Bowl, featuring teams from the University of Georgia and Notre Dame.

Policing was heavy over the New Year's, according to the city, as authorities braced for the crowds.

The city police department had announced staffing at "100 percent, with an additional 300 officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies," including on horseback and using unmarked units.

The iconic French Quarter listed special deals for New Year's, including LGBTQ parties and drag cabaret nearby where the incident took place.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
