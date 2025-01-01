‘Body came flying at me’: Witnesses describe New Orleans car attack on New Year's day

A festive New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter turned into a scene of horror early Wednesday when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd of revelers on the iconic Bourbon Street, resulting in at least 10 deaths and dozens of injuries. The incident is being probed by the FBI and local police. Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.(AP)

The tragedy unfolded around 3.15 am, as the city’s famous street was still bustling with New Year’s Eve celebrations. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, described as a white truck, barreled through a barricade and crashed into a group of people on the sidewalk.

“All I saw was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” Kevin Garcia, 22, who was at the scene when the truck struck told CNN. “A body came flying at me,” he recounted, adding that he also heard gunshots shortly after the crash.

Witnesses confirmed reports of the driver exiting the vehicle and engaging in a gunfight with law enforcement. "We heard gunfire, saw police running that direction," said Nicole Mowrer, who was with her husband Jim when the truck collided with the crowd. They stayed in a nearby alcove until the shooting stopped, then ventured into the street, where they encountered multiple injured victims.

As chaos ensued, police quickly took control of the area, urging people to leave as soon as possible and advising them to put their phones away. “When they finally let us out of the club, police waved us where to walk and told us to get out of the area fast,” said Whit Davis, 22, a witness from Shreveport, Louisiana. “I saw a few dead bodies they couldn’t even cover up and tons of people receiving first aid.”

By dawn, the extent of the carnage was apparent. The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) confirmed the mass casualty incident, which included 10 dead and 30 injured. The injured were taken to five local hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked to secure the crime scene and gather evidence. Officials did not immediately confirm whether the attack was deliberate, but Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the driver as “hellbent on creating the carnage and damage” with his actions.

FBI lead investigation

The FBI’s New Orleans field office is leading the investigation, with Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan reporting the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at the scene.

The NOPD had already been on high alert due to the large crowds expected in the city for both New Year’s celebrations and the upcoming Sugar Bowl, a major college football game set to be played at the Superdome.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the attack as a "terrorist incident," expressing her shock and condolences to the victims’ families. “This is a senseless act of violence that strikes at the heart of our community,” Cantrell said in a statement. "We are working closely with federal authorities to understand the full scope of the situation."