New Orleans live updates: 10 killed, 35 injured as car rams into crowd, driver ‘hell-bent on creating carnage’: Police
New Orleans Live updates: Ten people have died in New Orleans, United States in a mass casulty incident. A vehicle rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street. The driver reportedly got out of the car and started firing. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called the incident 'a horriffic act of violence. Authorities have asked people to avoid the area. FBI is taking over the investigation into the incident....Read More
New Orleans| Key Points
- New Orleans police released a statement saying public safety partners were responding on scene
- A vehicle reportedly crashed into a large crowd gathered on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter - a popular tourist destination in the Louisiana city
- Witnesses told CBS News that the driver of the vehicle then got out and started firing a weapon
- There were reports of multiple people being injured on the ground. The suspect has been shot dead by the police, according to reports.
New Orleans live: Suspect in New Orleans attack is dead, according to law enforcement official
The suspect in the New Orleans attack is dead, a federal law enforcement official told CNN. He was involved in a gunfight with the police.
Indications are that the suspect acted intentionally, the official said.
FBI and police are conducting searches of the vehicle as they seek to determine motive.
New Orleans live: Eyewitness recounts ‘bodies flying’, hearing gunshots
According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle, described as a white truck, barreled through a barricade and crashed into a group of people on the sidewalk.
“All I saw was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” Kevin Garcia, 22, who was at the scene when the truck struck told CNN. “A body came flying at me,” he recounted, adding that he also heard gunshots shortly after the crash.
New Orleans Live: White House releases a statement on the New Orleans horror
US President Joe Biden has recently been briefed on the "horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight", the White House said in a statement.
The statement added that the president has been in touch with New Orleans mayor, LaToya Cantrell, to offer support. The president will continue to be briefed throughout the day, it further says.
New Orleans Live: What we know so far about the incident?
At 03:15 AM local time in New Orleans, a man drove a pick-up truck at high speed into a large crowd of people on Bourbon Street and then fired on police from his vehicle
Ten people have been killed, and at least 35 more are injured - including two police officers
New Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that the suspect displayed "very intentional behaviour" and he was "trying to run over as many people as he possibly could." She also added that the individual was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did".
The FBI are taking over the investigation
Special agent Althea Duncan revealed that they found a possible explosive device at the scene. Authorities are working to find out if it is "viable"
People are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues
New Orleans live: Injured shifted to five hospitals| See list
The people who were injured in the incident have been transported to five hospitals in the city. These hospitals are University Medical Center, Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus, and Ochsner Baptist Campus, the Guardian reported.
New Orleans live: FBI says it is investigating one suspected explosive found at the scene
Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said that the officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.
New Orleans Live: FBI says ‘this is not a terrorist event’
Special FBI agent Althea Duncan contradicted the New Orleans Mayor while speaking to the media by saying that the incident on Bourbon street ‘is not a terrorist event’.
New Orleans live: Two officers shot at by driver from inside vehicle
Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that it is unclear how many victims are tourists and how many are locals,. However, they believe that the majority are local to New Orleans.
The driver fired on police officers from his vehicle, she said. According to her, two officers have been shot but their condition is stable.
New Orleans live: Driver was 'hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did', police say
Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that despite over 300 officers being present last night, the perpetrator was "intentional" and went around barricades.
She added that the individual was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did".
New Orleans Live: Man driving truck showed 'intentional behaviour', city official says
Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told the media that a man drove a pick up truck "down Bourbon Street at a very fast pace".
Kirkpatrick said that the man displayed "very intentional behaviour" and he was "trying to run over as many people as he possibly could".
The superintendent clarified that numbers could change, but confirmed 10 people have been killed and at least 35 others injured.
New Orleans live: New Orleans mayor in touch with White House
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the city was impacted today by a "terrorist attack".
The exact details of the incident are under investigation, she said, adding that she has been in touch with the White House and Louisiana's governor, BBC reported.
The Mayor has asked "for prayers for those who have lost their lives", and added that the public should avoid the eight blocks around Bourbon Street, where the incident occurred.
New Orleans Live: Emergency preparedness department warns people to avoid area
New Orleans' emergency preparedness department has told people to avoid the area where the incident occurred.
New Orleans Live: Louisiana governor Jeff Landry condemns 'horrific act' in New Orleans
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry says in a post on X that he is "praying for all the victims and first responders on scene".
"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Landry writes. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area," he wrote on X.
New Orleans live: 10 killed, 30 injured
10 people were killed and 30 others were injured after a car crashed into a group of people on New Year's Day, multiple reports said.