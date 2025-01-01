Jan 1, 2025 6:59 PM IST

At 03:15 AM local time in New Orleans, a man drove a pick-up truck at high speed into a large crowd of people on Bourbon Street and then fired on police from his vehicle

Ten people have been killed, and at least 35 more are injured - including two police officers

New Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that the suspect displayed "very intentional behaviour" and he was "trying to run over as many people as he possibly could." She also added that the individual was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did".

The FBI are taking over the investigation

Special agent Althea Duncan revealed that they found a possible explosive device at the scene. Authorities are working to find out if it is "viable"

People are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues