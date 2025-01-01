US: 10 killed, 30 injured after vehicle rams into crowd in New Orleans on New Year's Day; Netizens fume

In a tragic New Orleans incident, ten people were killed and 30 others were injured after a car crashed into a group of people on New Year's Day, Associated Press reported, citing NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency. US: Several people have reportedly been killed during an incident on Bourbon Street. Getty Images(X)

The SUV struck pedestrians near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville in New Orleans at approximately 3:15 a.m., according to WGNO.

The report further states Bourbon Street has been blocked off and emergency personnel have been arrived at the scene. NOLA Ready directed people to stay away from the area.

Witnesses told Kati Weis of CBS News that a truck struck a crowd on Bourbon Street at a high speed. After this, a driver exited the vehicle and began shooting, and police fired back.

Meanwhile, reports on social media site X too suggested that at least 10 or more people were killed in the accident.

Bourbon Street, which is located in the French Quarter, is a well-known tourist destination in New Orleans. Thousands were said to have turned out for the New Year celebrations that took place along Bourbon Street.

Internet reacts to New Orleans tragedy: ‘This is awful’

Reacting to the several posts on X, netizens expressed grief and extended sympathies for the victims' families.

“Whoever did this needs to face the true extent of #justice. And that may include cruel and unusual punishment if it's proven they did this attack on purpose,” one X user wrote.

“This is so sad RIP,” another wrote, while the third one said, “this is awful”.

“Horrible. The new weapon of mass murder. Why don't they have road blocks for events like this? In the current world they should have known this was a risk,” the fourth user commented.