Swedish Hospital shooting videos: Police responding at Lincoln Square, injuries reported; what we know so far

Update: At 1:16pm ET, the Chicago Sun-Times confirms citing a local police officer that there was an active shooter situation citing a Facebook post by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). Per the report, Vasquez confirmed “multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition.”

Representational.(Unsplash)

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Earlier, around 11:30am ET, police response is underway at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Lincoln Square, Chicago, on Saturday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at least one officer was injured in the shooting.

CBS News reports citing the Chicago Fire Department that at least two people have been injured. The exact location of the incident is in the 5000 block of north California Avenue.

A Lincoln Square resident shared a video of a huge number of police and emergency vehicles rushing to the Swedish Hospital premises.

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{{^usCountry}} Early alerts based on police scanner shows that a manhunt for the suspect could be underway. However, an official update from the Chicago Police Department on the circumstances of the police response at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early alerts based on police scanner shows that a manhunt for the suspect could be underway. However, an official update from the Chicago Police Department on the circumstances of the police response at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the traffic camera at Lincoln Square surfaced which showed how the police officers were injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the traffic camera at Lincoln Square surfaced which showed how the police officers were injured. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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