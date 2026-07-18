Taco Bell removes Taylor Farms lettuce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak; producer issues clarification: ‘We are committed…’

Taco Bell issued a statement about removing all Taylor Farm lettuce from their store amid the cyclosporiasis outbreak.

Taylor Farms issued a clarification as Taco Bell announced it was removing lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms amid the cyclosporiasis outbreak. (X/@YourTaylorFarms, X/@tacobell)

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“We want you to hear it from us. We take your health and safety seriously and have removed all affected Taylor farms lettuce from Taco Bell stores. So go ahead and enjoy your Taco Bell today. You always got us. We always got you. See you in the drive-thru,” Taco Bell wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement came even as Taylor Farms announced they were pulling all lettuce ‘sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement came even as Taylor Farms announced they were pulling all lettuce ‘sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market’. {{/usCountry}}

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“As a family-owned company, we are deeply concerned for those who became ill, their families, and the Americans whose trust in the safety of fresh produce has been shaken,” they said in the statement posted on the company site, and X.

“Based on information provided yesterday by the FDA, Taylor Farms de Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm that represents less than 1% of the U.S.’s iceberg lettuce supply as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely,” they continued.

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“No Taylor Farms-branded salads or kits are associated with this outbreak. No Taylor Farms-branded salad kits contain iceberg lettuce,” the company clarified.

Also Read | Cyclospora outbreak: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares number 1 tip to avoid explosive diarrhea-causing parasite

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to address this issue, support the ongoing investigation, and help restore trust,” they concluded.

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What is Cyclosporiasis outbreak?

The cyclosporiasis outbreak, which has been going on in multiple states, is linked to the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite, and has impacted numerous people since May.

Michigan reported a significant number of cases and is among the 30 states impacted by this outbreak. Cases were also reported in Ohio, Illinois, and New York. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, fatigue, and weight loss. Though the infection is rarely fatal, there might be dehydration and hospital care might be needed, especially for vulnerable individuals.

What to know about Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms is headquartered in Salinas, California and is one of the largest producers of fresh-cut vegetables, bagged salads, and ready-to-eat produce items in the US.

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It was founded in 1995 by Bruce Taylor, who is a third-generation produce industry veteran. Taylor had previously founded Fresh Express. Since then, Taylor Farms has seen a dramatic expansion.

At present, Taylor Farms employs about 20,000–25,000 workers across more than 20 processing facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. The business works with hundreds of family farms and supplies millions of servings of fresh produce each week. Their official website notes “At Taylor Farms, we challenge ourselves every day, from field to fork, to grow our business responsibly, to lead by example, and to earn trust through our actions. Our ability to create pathways to healthy lives is dependent on the health of our business.”

It further adds “As the leading global producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, with production facilities across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe, our business provides a remarkable opportunity to create positive, long-lasting social and environmental impact.”

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