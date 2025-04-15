Tax Day 2025: US restaurants offering tempting discounts and freebies; here's how to get

Tax day in the US, which usually falls on April 15, brings some exciting offers and freebies from a number of major restaurants and retailers in a bid to reduce financial stress of the citizens. On Tax Day 2025, eateries across the US are stepping up to provide taxpayers with a tasty upside. To mark the end of tax season, local and national restaurant chains have launched enticing promotions, ranging from sweet delicacies to discounted meals. On Tax Day 2025, eateries across the US are stepping up to provide taxpayers with a tasty upside. (Pixabay)

This year's exciting deals on Tax Day include pizza “refund” coupons, discounted mozzarella sticks, and buy one and get one cookie cake.

Also Read: Happy Easter 2025: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on April 20? Will mail be delivered? Key details here

From Krispy Kreme to Burger King: Here are Tax Day offers which you shouldn't miss

Burger King will give Royal Perks members a cheeseburger for just $0.01 with any purchase of $1 or more on the company's app or website.

When it comes to Krispy Kreme, when you purchase any dozen Original Glazed doughnuts in-store, they will give you a second dozen for just the price of sales tax. Customers who make online orders can receive the second dozen for free by using the discount code “TAXBREAK.”

Great American Cookies will be selling Cookie Cake slices for free. Simply mention the deal when checking out.

Casey's is giving rewards members who buy any large pizza a “pizza refund” in the form of a complimentary large pizza with one topping deposited to their account. Customers can redeem the refed until May 6.

Buffalo Wild Wings' Month of Free Deals will offer rewards members a complimentary sandwich with a $15 minimum order.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering customers $10 off a $40 order when they use the promo code 10OFF40 at checkout. This offer can be used for delivery, dine-in, and takeaway.

Customers of 7-Eleven can use the code WRITEOFF to receive $10.40 off on any purchase of $20 or more on the 7Now Delivery app.

At Shake Shack, customers can use the code TRUFFLETAX at an in-store kiosk or through the Shake Shack app to receive a free Black Truffle Burger (Single), Black Truffle “Shroom,” or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a purchase of $10.40 or more. The deal is open till April 27.

Potbelly is giving away a free Original sandwich if a customer buys any Big or Original sandwich. On April 15, customers are advised to place their orders online or through the app using the coupon code BOGO.

Olive Garden customers can take advantage of a "buy one, take one" promotion. This enables you to purchase an entrée for $14.99 that includes an endless supply of breadsticks, soup, and salads. This offer is available for takeout or dining in until May 4.