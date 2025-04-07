Happy Easter 2025: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open on April 20? Will mail be delivered? Key details here

Easter is coming! The majority of supermarkets and fast food restaurants will be open on Easter, which will take place on Sunday, April 20. However, some post offices and banks may remain closed on the day. Happy Easter 2025: Several post offices, financial institutions and shipping services will be closed on Easter, so if you need to mail a package or complete a banking transaction during that week, you need to do so before Sunday.(AFP)

Easter holds significant value for millions of Christians worldwide. After 40 days of Lent, Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Several post offices, financial institutions and shipping services will be closed on Easter, so if you need to mail a package or complete a banking transaction during that week, you need to do so before Sunday. Here's what you need to know before the start of Easter celebrations:

Is the post office open on Good Friday and Easter?

According to USA TODAY, the United States Postal Service verified that it will operate normally on Good Friday, April 18, and Easter Sunday, April 20.

However, mail will not be delivered on Sundays because USPS offices are closed for retail transactions and home and business mail delivery will not take place on Sundays.

Are banks open on Easter?

US banks that usually close on Sundays will remain closed on Easter.

On April 20, the majority of banks such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, JPMorgan Chase, and CitiBank locations will be closed.

Is UPS open on Easter 2025?

On Easter, UPS will not offer pickup or delivery services. The UPS website states that certain UPS branches may be closed.

UPS Express Critical service is accessible every day of the year, as per the firm's website.

Is FedEx open on Easter?

According to FedEx's website, the majority of its delivery and pickup services will not be accessible on Easter. Additionally, FedEx Office hours will change, so it's recommended to confirm the exact hours with your nearby local store.

However, FedEx Custom Critical will remain open around-the-clock.