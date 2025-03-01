FedEx aircraft catches fire midair, makes emergency landing at Newark airport | Shocking video

A FedEx aircraft made an emergency landing at New Jersey's Newark airport on Saturday after one of its engines caught fire. The plane took off from the airport and promptly returned to the runway after discovering the fire.(X)

Videos shared on social media showed the plane returning to the run with a blaze near its right engine.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the fire erupted after a bird strike. The incident took place at 8.07am local time.

Air traffic was briefly halted at the airport but later resumed, according to officials.

(More details are awaited)