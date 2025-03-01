Menu Explore
FedEx aircraft catches fire midair, makes emergency landing at Newark airport | Shocking video

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Videos shared on social media showed the plane returning to the run with a blaze near its right engine.

A FedEx aircraft made an emergency landing at New Jersey's Newark airport on Saturday after one of its engines caught fire.

The plane took off from the airport and promptly returned to the runway after discovering the fire.(X)
The plane took off from the airport and promptly returned to the runway after discovering the fire.(X)

According to media reports, the plane took off from the airport and promptly returned to the runway after discovering the fire.

Videos shared on social media showed the plane returning to the run with a blaze near its right engine.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the fire erupted after a bird strike. The incident took place at 8.07am local time.

Air traffic was briefly halted at the airport but later resumed, according to officials.

(More details are awaited)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
