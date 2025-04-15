Tax Day offers and food deals: Which restaurants are offering the biggest discounts today?

Tax Day is here and if you’re either filing your taxes, requesting an extension, or even done filing them, there are several restaurants and eateries out there across the U.S. that want to make your Tax Day bearable and delicious with their flash offers. Several restaurants in the US are offering tax deals on April 15(Unsplash)

Here are some of the restaurants that are offering customers special treats and unmissable deals on April 15:

Krispy Kreme

Customers who get an assorted or Original Glazed dozen of doughnuts will get a second box of the same for just the sales tax price. Using the code ‘TAXBREAK,’ customers can avail of this offer online as well.

Burger King

Members of BK’s Royal Perks get a 1-cent cheeseburger on Tax Day with a purchase of $1 or more. The Burger King app and website have the offer on the offers tab for you to avail and enjoy.

7-Eleven

Customers who place an order on April 15 for $20 or more can get $10.40 off of their delivery with the promo code ‘WRITEOFF’

Shake Shack

Customers get to choose from a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom, and Black Truffle Parmesan Fries along with a purchase of $10.40 or more by using the code ‘TRUFFLETAX.’ This promo will continue till April 27.

Casey’s

Casey’s will reward members who purchase a large pizza by adding a ‘pizza refund’ – a free large, one-topping pizza – in their accounts. Customers can redeem this freebie till May 6.

Smoothie King

The Healthy Rewards Members will get $3 off from any purchase of $15 or above on April 15. They will also get $4 off from any purchase of $20 or above.

Hooters

Customers can get appetizers at $4.15 at select stores online. Appetizers include mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, and buffalo shrimp.

Potbelly

Customers will get a free Original sandwich with any purchase of an Original or Big sandwich on Tax Day. The sandwich can be redeemed on the app or website using promo code ‘BOGO.’