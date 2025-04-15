Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tax Day offers and food deals: Which restaurants are offering the biggest discounts today?

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 15, 2025 08:29 PM IST

Several restaurants are offering food deals on Tax Day. Here's a full list of discounts on April 15

Tax Day is here and if you’re either filing your taxes, requesting an extension, or even done filing them, there are several restaurants and eateries out there across the U.S. that want to make your Tax Day bearable and delicious with their flash offers.

Several restaurants in the US are offering tax deals on April 15(Unsplash)
Several restaurants in the US are offering tax deals on April 15(Unsplash)

Here are some of the restaurants that are offering customers special treats and unmissable deals on April 15:

Krispy Kreme

Customers who get an assorted or Original Glazed dozen of doughnuts will get a second box of the same for just the sales tax price. Using the code ‘TAXBREAK,’ customers can avail of this offer online as well.

Burger King

Members of BK’s Royal Perks get a 1-cent cheeseburger on Tax Day with a purchase of $1 or more. The Burger King app and website have the offer on the offers tab for you to avail and enjoy.

Read More: IRS extends tax deadline for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina: Here's the new date

7-Eleven

Customers who place an order on April 15 for $20 or more can get $10.40 off of their delivery with the promo code ‘WRITEOFF’

Shake Shack

Customers get to choose from a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom, and Black Truffle Parmesan Fries along with a purchase of $10.40 or more by using the code ‘TRUFFLETAX.’ This promo will continue till April 27.

Casey’s

Casey’s will reward members who purchase a large pizza by adding a ‘pizza refund’ – a free large, one-topping pizza – in their accounts. Customers can redeem this freebie till May 6.

Smoothie King

The Healthy Rewards Members will get $3 off from any purchase of $15 or above on April 15. They will also get $4 off from any purchase of $20 or above.

Read More: IRS tax return 2025: How to request extension, avoid penalty while filing

Hooters

Customers can get appetizers at $4.15 at select stores online. Appetizers include mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, chips and queso, and buffalo shrimp.

Potbelly

Customers will get a free Original sandwich with any purchase of an Original or Big sandwich on Tax Day. The sandwich can be redeemed on the app or website using promo code ‘BOGO.’

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Tax Day offers and food deals: Which restaurants are offering the biggest discounts today?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On