Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Tennessee plane crash: Aircraft carrying 20 people crashes in Coffee County near Tullahoma - What we know

AFP |
Jun 09, 2025 01:45 AM IST

A plane crashed on Old Shelbyville Road in the central Coffee County near Tullahoma, Tennessee. The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter.

A plane carrying 20 people crashed in the US state of Tennessee on Sunday, with some on board taken to hospital for injuries, according to state and federal officials.

A plane crashed near Tullahoma, Tennessee..(UnSplash)
A plane crashed near Tullahoma, Tennessee..(UnSplash)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police "at the scene of a plane crash on Old Shelbyville Road" in the central Coffee County.

"Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals. This is an active scene," it said, adding that more updates would follow.

Pictures on social media showed a small, white plane with its nose buried into the grass and its tail broken off behind it.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, and that it "crashed shortly after departing Tullahoma Regional Airport in Tennessee around 12:45 pm local time (1745 GMT) on Sunday."

"Twenty people were on board. The FAA is investigating."

Local media reported that the crashed plane was used for skydiving expeditions.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Monday, June 09, 2025
