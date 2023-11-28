‘Terrible taste for fashion’, Donald Trump Jr. mocked for wearing matching camo shoes and sweater

The Trump family has been mired in legal woes lately, with the New York civil fraud trial raging on. Amidst that, the former US president's son Donald Trump Jr. has managed to steal the spotlight once again. This time, for his unusual choice of outfit. In a picture shared on X, formerly Twitter, the 45-year-old American businessman can be seen wearing a camouflage sweater and light-coloured pants, paired with matching camo shoes. Donald Trump Jr(AP file photo)

Former Republican and prosecutor Ron Filipkowski shared the picture on the platform with a caption that reads, “Nice Sweater.” Posing alongside Trump, defence attorney Alina Habba and right-wing commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle can be seen smiling at the camera. The picture soon went viral, garnering over 542K views so far. Netizens couldn't help but mock the ex-POTUS' son's dressing style.

Netizens mock Donald Trump Jr.'s camo shoes and sweater

Taking to social media, one user wrote, “Hey, it's a camouflage sweater. You never know when your drug dealer comes back asking to be paid.” Another user commented, “The sweater is bad enough, but is he wearing camouflage shoes? Seriously?” One more user expressed, “Terrible taste for fashion, all MAGA cult members seems to be tasteless.” Yet another X user shared a zoomed-in picture of his shoes and wrote, “Ya but at least he wore his matching shoes.”

Another frustrated user queried, “A hot take: but why do women make so much effort and then converse with men (especially MAGAts) who just wear frumpy clothing, are jerks, and don’t brush or bathe properly?” One more angry X user said, “Dude, the camouflage thing is f**king over. Bring back Miami Vice next spring. I’m begging you. Any color and style will do. We get it. We can’t see you. You’re killing me.”