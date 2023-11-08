Ivanka Trump to take the stand as state's final witness in Donald Trump's high-stakes fraud trial

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is set to testify on Wednesday in a civil fraud trial that has exposed the inner workings of the former U.S. president’s business empire and threatens to strip him of prized New York properties. FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka Trump, during a video interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. It's Ivanka Trump's turn to take the witness stand in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing into former President Donald Trump's family business.(AP)

Ivanka Trump’s turn on the witness stand follows testimony by her two adult brothers and Trump, who leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination despite his maelstrom of legal troubles. Unlike her siblings and father, she is not a defendant in the case.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accuses Trump and his family businesses of manipulating real estate asset values to dupe lenders and insurers and embellish Trump's reputation as a successful businessman.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that the conduct amounts to fraud and is now considering what penalties to impose.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused James and Engoron of political bias and “election interference.”

During defiant and rambling testimony on Monday, Trump acknowledged that valuations for his properties were not always accurate but said the errors were not relevant to the financial institutions that used them to price deals.

His sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump testified last week that the financial documents at the heart of the case were not their responsibility, though emails and other documents showed they may have been more involved than their testimony indicated.

Ivanka Trump was originally a defendant until a state appeals court dismissed her from the case in June, saying she was not involved in any conduct over which James could sue.

Unlike her brothers, she did not oversee the Trump Organization during their father's 2017-2021 term in the White House.

Also Read | Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald Trump's ongoing civil fraud trial

In a ruling that found Trump, his adult sons and 10 of his companies liable for fraud, Engoron described in scathing terms how the defendants made up valuations. His ruling could strip Trump's control of some of his best-known properties, though that order is on hold during appeal.

James is seeking $250 million in fines, as well as restrictions that would prevent Trump and his adult sons from doing business in their home state.

In addition to this case, Trump is a defendant in four separate criminal cases, including two about his attempts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

Nevertheless, opinion polls show he holds a commanding lead over Republican rivals to face Biden next year. (Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Grant McCool)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON