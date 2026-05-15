Tesla crash sparks massive California wildfire, threatening hundreds of homes in Chino Hills

A Tesla rollover crash in Southern California sparked a fast-moving wildfire that threatened hundreds of homes in the Chino Hills area, prompting evacuations and a major emergency response.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in affected areas before later being lifted roughly an hour afterward.(X/ @micortazonzz1)

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According to the New York Post, the blaze, identified as the Grand Fire, ignited after the driver of a Tesla lost control of the vehicle near roadside brush. Authorities said the vehicle caught fire after the rollover, with flames spreading into nearby vegetation and triggering the wildfire.

By Thursday afternoon, the fire had spread across nearly 30 acres and was reported to be 50% contained.

Hundreds of homes initially under threat

Officials said approximately 650 homes were initially threatened as the fire rapidly spread through dry brush areas near residential neighborhoods.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in affected areas before later being lifted roughly an hour afterward as firefighters gained ground against the blaze.

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{{^usCountry}} The firefighting operation involved more than 200 firefighters, 20 fire trucks, and three helicopters working to stop the fire from advancing further into populated communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firefighting operation involved more than 200 firefighters, 20 fire trucks, and three helicopters working to stop the fire from advancing further into populated communities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the response and was taken to a local hospital, according to officials. Fire crews battle overnight hot spots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the response and was taken to a local hospital, according to officials. Fire crews battle overnight hot spots {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emergency crews continued working overnight to strengthen containment lines and extinguish remaining hot spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency crews continued working overnight to strengthen containment lines and extinguish remaining hot spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Firefighters continued to make progress through the night, bringing containment to 50%. Crews will remain engaged extinguishing hot spots and strengthening containment lines,” officials said Thursday morning, according to New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Firefighters continued to make progress through the night, bringing containment to 50%. Crews will remain engaged extinguishing hot spots and strengthening containment lines,” officials said Thursday morning, according to New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators later determined around noon Thursday that the Tesla crash had directly caused the wildfire.

Also Read: Fire breaks out near Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California

Authorities also confirmed that Grand Avenue near Grand Avenue Park in Chino Hills remained closed while crews continued operations in the area.

Cause of crash still under investigation

Officials have not yet disclosed what caused the Tesla driver to lose control of the vehicle or whether any additional cars were involved in the crash.

The condition of the Tesla driver has also not been publicly released.

The incident comes as California continues to face heightened wildfire risks due to dry vegetation and warm weather conditions, which can allow vehicle fires and roadside sparks to spread into large brush fires.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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