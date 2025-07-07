Texas floods: 79 dead, several missing; Donald Trump's visit likely| 5 points

The Texas floods have claimed dozens of lives and the death toll continues to climb as the devastation along the Guadalupe River prompted a massive search and rescue operation to find those who went missing after being swept away by floodwater. Rescuers paddle an inflatable boat as they search along a waterway following flash flooding, in Kerrville, Texas.(REUTERS)

Several people are still missing, including girls from the Camp Mystic Summer camp and an unknown number of July 4 victims. Officials are facing questions over their preparedness and speed, while US President Donald Trump is planning to visit the affected area.

Here's what to know about the deadly flooding in and around Kerr County, Texas, and ongoing efforts to identify victims.

Texas floods: Death toll rises, Donald Trump likely to visit| 5 points