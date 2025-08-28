Texas Tech, Case Western receive active shooter calls hours after Minneapolis school shooting

Hours after the school shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday, two other universities received active shooter reports - Texas Tech and Case Western Reserve University. In Cleveland, reports, including FOX 8, stated that a man was shot and wounded after an incident involving law enforcement gunfire. The suspect was arrested. Families and loved ones reunite outside the police barricades after a shooting at Annunciation Church(REUTERS)

The Case Western Reserve University incident took place at the 2100 block of MLK Drive in Cleveland, as per FOX 8. A shelter-in-place was also ordered.

“CWRU Alert: Reports of Cleveland Police in possible shooting with suspect in vicinity of lot 1 and Case Quad. Shelter in place or, if outdoors, seek a safe location. Updates to follow,” the university noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“CWRU Alert: Law enforcement have apprehended the suspects who fled onto campus. All clear. Please check CWRU email for more info,” it further added.

Texas Tech University active shooter reports

Meanwhile, Texas Tech University also received active shooter calls. The school, however, clarified that it was a false alarm.

“A short time ago, Texas Tech University received a report of an active shooter on campus near the Architecture Building. Texas Tech Police immediately responded, and law enforcement thoroughly investigated the situation. It was quickly determined that the report was a false alarm consistent with a series of “swatting” incidents that have targeted universities and schools across the country. Officers remain at the scene, and there is not believed to be a threat to campus.”

Minneapolis school shooting

This comes after a heavily armed shooter, identified as Robin Westman, opened fire during a church service. Two children were killed and at least 17 were injured.

City police chief Brian O'Hara said that the attacker sprayed bullets through the windows of the Annunciation Church as dozens of young students were at a Mass marking their first week back at school.

The three incidents are unrelated.

(With AP inputs)