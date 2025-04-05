Texas tornado warnings: Videos from Clarksville, Grand Saline emerge - Where's the twister headed

Several locals posted videos of a tornado near Clarksville, Texas on social media as warnings continued on Friday. Earlier in the day, a twister was spotted in Canton, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of Kaufman, Van Zandt, Navarro, Henderson, Hopkins, Delta, and Lamar counties. A tornado was spotted near Clarksville, Texas on Friday(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, a tornado was on the ground in Grand Saline, which is in Van Zandt County. It was moving into Wood County, CBS News Texas meteorologist McKenna King reported. The publication added that a tree on a house and a roof were blown away.

The NWS, meanwhile, said: “A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of eastern North and Central Texas through 9 PM. Large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts 60+ mph, and a few tornadoes possible. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued for your location.”

In its latest press release, NWS in Shreveport said a Tornado Warning was in effect for northeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma, effective until 5:00 PM CDT Friday. The warning was activated at 4:16 PM CDT after radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

The storm was located 14 miles north of Broken Bow, or 29 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 35 mph. The NWS has identified a tornado hazard, along with half-dollar-sized hail (1.25 inches in diameter). This dangerous thunderstorm is expected to remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McCurtain County, impacting locations such as Plunketville, Smithville, Hochatown, Watson, Bethel, Mount Herman, and Sherwood.

The NWS warned of significant risks, including flying debris that could harm those without shelter, potential damage or destruction to mobile homes, and impacts to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees. Heavy rainfall accompanying the storm may obscure the tornado, making it harder to detect visually or audibly, heightening the urgency for immediate action.

The warning will remain in effect until 5:00 PM CDT unless updated or canceled by the NWS. Residents in the affected area are encouraged to monitor local news and weather alerts for the latest developments.