...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Texas Tornado Watch today: Dallas–Fort Worth faces threat of ‘destructive’ giant hail

Severe storms with hail, strong winds and tornado risk are expected in Dallas–Fort Worth today.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 01:11 am IST
By Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Severe weather is building across the Dallas–Fort Worth area on April 28, 2026, as another round of storms moves in after recent rough conditions in North Texas.

Tornado Watch issued as severe storms target Dallas–Fort Worth.(Unsplash/ Representative image)

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop later today, especially after 4pm, as a cold front moves in. Some of these storms could turn severe. It will be partly sunny with a high near 90°F but it may feel as hot as 100°F due to humidity. Winds from the south-southwest will blow at around 10 mph. Also there is a 60% chance of rain with most areas expected to receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though heavier rainfall is possible during thunderstorms.

Strong storms may bring very large hail along with damaging winds, one or two tornadoes are expected and some flash flooding especially in urban areas, according to weather reports.

Also Read: Springfield MO City Utilities power outage map: Thousands affected amid tornado watch and severe weather

Tornado Watch in Dallas–Fort Worth

As of 1:53pm CDT on April 28, weather conditions show high humidity at 74% with a southerly wind blowing at 10 mph. The barometric pressure is 29.85 inches (1010.1 mb) and the dew point is 73°F (23°C), making the air feel quite moist. Visibility stands at around 7 miles, while the heat index is 87°F (31°C), so it feels warmer than the actual temperature, as per National Weather Service. 

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news texas weather warning dallas
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Texas Tornado Watch today: Dallas–Fort Worth faces threat of ‘destructive’ giant hail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.