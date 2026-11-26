Air travel and road travel across parts of the United States are facing disruptions on Thanksgiving Day due to strong winds, rain and a major storm. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that several major airports could experience flight delays despite fewer flights operating because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving storm disrupts US flights, closes a major bridge and postpones the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Pexel) more less

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The storm is affecting the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, bringing low clouds, strong winds and rain. The weather is also causing coastal flooding concerns, closing a major bridge and forcing the cancellation or postponement of popular Thanksgiving parades, according to CNN.

FAA warns of flight delays at major US airports

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The FAA has forecast significant weather-related disruptions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic throughout Thursday. Arrival delays of around 30 minutes are already in place across most of the affected region.

Deep Dive How many US flights were cancelled or delayed by the Thanksgiving storm? As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, more than 820 flights had been cancelled and around 500 delayed across the United States. Which airports were most affected by Thanksgiving storm flight disruptions? Baltimore/Washington International had more than 25% of scheduled arrivals and departures cancelled. LaGuardia and JFK each reported cancellations of about 7% of flights, while Reagan National had around 8% of scheduled departures cancelled. What should Thanksgiving travelers do amid storm-related delays? Check local forecasts and allow extra time for travel. New Jersey officials urged people with holiday travel plans to reach their destination before the storm, while New York officials advised travelers to stay alert.

This means aircraft may have to circle in the air and wait before they can land at airports.

The FAA has also warned that ground stops or ground delays could begin after 9 a.m. ET for flights heading towards:

New York

Washington, DC

Philadelphia

Baltimore

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{{^usCountry}} Ground stops could force aircraft to wait on the ground before taking off, delaying their journeys. The FAA has also warned of possible delays at San Francisco International Airport on the West Coast. Scattered clouds and mist around the airport could affect flight operations there. More than 820 flights cancelled and 500 delayed across the US {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ground stops could force aircraft to wait on the ground before taking off, delaying their journeys. The FAA has also warned of possible delays at San Francisco International Airport on the West Coast. Scattered clouds and mist around the airport could affect flight operations there. More than 820 flights cancelled and 500 delayed across the US {{/usCountry}}

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More than 820 flights have been cancelled and around 500 delayed across the United States as of 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The disruptions come as storms begin hitting busy travel routes along the East Coast. The figures were reported by flight-tracking website FlightAware, according to CNN.

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Although airlines had already reduced their flight schedules for Thanksgiving, bad weather has forced them to cancel even more flights.

Baltimore airport sees more than a quarter of flights cancelled

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Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is among the worst-hit airports. More than 25% of all flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from the airport have been cancelled for the day.

Washington and New York airports also report cancellations

Around 8% of scheduled departures from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have been cancelled. New York's LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport have also reported cancellations. Around 7% of flights to or from each of these two airports have been cancelled, according to CNN.

Commodore Barry Bridge closed due to strong winds

A major bridge connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey has been completely closed in both directions because of strong winds. The Commodore Barry Bridge was shut after part of the equipment used for its ongoing repainting project came loose in the high winds.

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The Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) said the closure was necessary as a safety measure to protect motorists while repair work is carried out. The authority said, "Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible", according to CNN.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Officials have not provided an estimated time for reopening it. Stronger winds are also expected to reach the area, adding to concerns about travel conditions.

Strong winds push seawater towards the Mid-Atlantic coast

Coastal areas along the Mid-Atlantic are facing rising water levels as strong winds from the storm push ocean water towards the shore. The situation is becoming more serious because the region is also experiencing exceptionally high king tides.

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King tides are unusually high natural tides that can increase the risk of coastal flooding. Water levels were expected to continue rising through Thursday morning. Tides were forecast to reach their highest levels between then and 10 a.m. ET, from Virginia Beach to southern New Jersey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that several areas face major coastal flooding. Floodwater could enter homes and force road closures across large parts of the coastline.

Some coastal towns could see record-high water levels

Several coastal communities in Delaware and New Jersey are expected to experience extremely high water levels. Lewes and Bowers Beach in Delaware and Cape May in New Jersey could either break their previous all-time records or come close to them.

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Atlantic City in New Jersey and Ocean City in Maryland are forecast to experience their highest water levels since Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The combination of strong winds and unusually high tides is increasing the risk of serious flooding in these areas, according to CNN.

Atlantic City residents asked to evacuate flood-prone areas

Officials in Atlantic City, New Jersey, have strongly urged residents living in flood-prone areas to voluntarily evacuate. Residents were asked to leave those areas by 7 a.m. Thursday ahead of the arrival of the nor'easter storm.

The highest tides and strongest winds were expected to hit the New Jersey coastline over the following hours. Officials warned that the storm could cause some of the worst flooding the city has experienced since Superstorm Sandy.

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Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. warned that homes affected by flooding during the September storm could face flooding again. "If you had water in your house during September's storm, you're going to have water in your house during this one," Small said. He added that officials would rather take precautions than risk residents' safety. The mayor also compared the storm to a tropical storm because of its expected strength, according to CNN.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving parade also affected by the storm

The Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia has also been affected by the bad weather. It is the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States and has been held every year since 1920.

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However, the storm has forced the event to be grounded this year. Its media sponsor, CNN affiliate WPVI, will instead provide a televised celebration. The alternative broadcast will take place without the usual parade floats and marching bands.

Detroit and Chicago Thanksgiving parades to continue as planned

Not all Thanksgiving celebrations across the United States have been affected by the storm. Cities away from the dangerous East Coast weather conditions are continuing with their planned events.

America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit, Michigan, will take place on its regular schedule. Like the Macy's parade, the Detroit event is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will also continue as planned. The parade will travel through the Loop area in downtown Chicago. Its events are scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. CT.