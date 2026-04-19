Tinder has agreed to pay $60.5 million to customers in order to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the dating platform of charging people aged 29 and above higher subscription fees. A complaint filed in 2015 in the Superior Court of the State of California in the County of Los Angeles alleged that Tinder charged older customers $19.99 per month for ‘Tinder Plus’ .However, the platform allegedly charged people under 30 only $9.99 to $14.99 per month.

The $60.5 million tinder payout: How to claim your settlement cash today(Pexel - representational image)

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Tinder Plus, which the company released back in 2015, gives customers premium features.

The complaint alleged that Tinder’s pricing policy violates California law, which prevents businesses from treating consumers unfairly based on defining characteristics.

"Tinder has brazenly announced and employed a multi-tiered pricing plan that treats consumers unequally based solely on their age," the lawsuit states.

Read More | Tinder plans to use AI to help you find better matches using your photo

In December last year, both parties agreed to a $60.5 million settlement, court documents reviewed by USA Today revealed. Even though Tinder settled, the company "denies that it did anything wrong or violated any law or that any class members were injured by its age-based pricing policy," according to a class action notice.

How to claim your settlement cash today

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{{^usCountry}} Those who purchased Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold in California on or after March 2, 2015, when they were over the age of 29, or any time after March 2, 2016, when they were over the age of 28, qualify for the settlement. The settlement website says that people will receive a share of the settlement on a per capita and pro rata basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who purchased Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold in California on or after March 2, 2015, when they were over the age of 29, or any time after March 2, 2016, when they were over the age of 28, qualify for the settlement. The settlement website says that people will receive a share of the settlement on a per capita and pro rata basis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Each class member can get a share equal to the net settlement amount approved by the court. This will then be divided by the total number of class members who participate in the settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each class member can get a share equal to the net settlement amount approved by the court. This will then be divided by the total number of class members who participate in the settlement. {{/usCountry}}

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Eligible users can secure their payment by visiting the official settlement website and choosing a payment method by August 18, 2026. Automatic payments are likely, but visiting the website ensures timely receipt via PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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