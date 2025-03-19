‘The blood and treasure’: Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a call Tuesday to work towards a 30-day limited ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on March 18, discussing Ukraine and US-Russia ties. (AFP)

The White House also called it a first step towards peace, aiming for a Black Sea maritime ceasefire and a lasting end to the conflict. “Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace,” it said, adding, “The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.”

The White House said that discussions on these measures would “begin immediately” in the Middle East. However, Ukraine's stance on the proposed phased ceasefire remained unclear.

During recent talks with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian officials suggested a limited ceasefire that would include the Black Sea, long-range missile strikes, and the exchange of prisoners.

According to the Kremlin, Putin welcomed Trump's proposal for a maritime ceasefire and “agreed to begin negotiations to further work out specific details of such an agreement.”

Putin informed Trump that both Russia and Ukraine planned to swap 175 prisoners of war on Wednesday, with Russia also agreeing to transfer 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers, the Kremlin said.

The Russian leader also urged Trump to halt military and intelligence support to Ukraine as the US seeks a resolution to Russia’s invasion, Associated Press quoted Kremlin sources.

The push for a temporary halt in hostilities comes as the White House presses Moscow to approve its 30-day ceasefire initiative aimed at de-escalating the war.

Last week, Ukrainian officials accepted the 30-day ceasefire framework during negotiations in Saudi Arabia led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains wary of Putin’s intentions as Russian strikes on Ukraine continue.

This latest diplomatic move marks another shift in U.S.-Russia relations, with Trump prioritising a swift end to the war—even if it risks tensions with allies who insist Putin should face consequences for the invasion.

Ahead of the Trump-Putin discussion, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow to explore the proposal. Meanwhile, Rubio played a key role in persuading senior Ukrainian officials to accept the ceasefire terms during talks in Saudi Arabia.

With AP inputs