The invasion of Chicago has been postponed

Traditionally, four horsemen presage the apocalypse. A little before 11am on September 6th Donald Trump posted a picture of himself imposed on a poster for the movie “Apocalypse Now” with the line: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” An hour later, in Pilsen, a Latino neighbourhood on the south-west side of the city, the annual Mexican Independence Day parade began with four men on horseback.

Yet despite Mr Trump’s post, in the end the cowboys presaged a pleasant afternoon, not the end of the world. Each carried one of four flags: one American, one Mexican, one Chicago city flag and one local business flag. Afterwards came a stream of Mexican dancers, beauty queens in convertibles, bouncing modified cars and floats carrying children. On the sidewalks, families munched tacos and sipped agua fresca.

Days before, J.B. Pritzker, Illinois’s Democratic governor, had reported that immigration officers might try to raid community parades like this one. For weeks Mr Trump hyped up the idea that he would be “going in” to Chicago, possibly with the National Guard. Even before his doomsday post, fundraising emails promised that the president would “liberate Chicago”.

With feverish rumours of raids filling social media, the parade in Pilsen was more sparsely attended than normal. “It’s a little heartbreaking,” said Tabitha Delao, the owner of a local beauty parlour, as her daughter waved at the horses. “A lot of people are hiding.” Yet in the end, with the exception of a large protest, not much happened—either at the parade or, indeed, seemingly anywhere in the city.

What happened to the war? For now, it seems phoney. On September 7th ICE made three arrests. Tom Homan, Mr Trump’s border czar, told CNN that raids would “absolutely” be going ahead. But of the promise to send in the armed forces, nothing more has been heard. When asked if he still had plans for Chicago, Mr Trump himself replied “no, not really.”

Immigration enforcement may yet ramp up. On September 8th the Department of Homeland Security announced a new operation named “Midway Blitz” in Illinois, with scant details. Mexican Independence Day proper is on September 16th, and many Mexican-Americans celebrate with great abandon, creating some opportunities for arrests. A few events have been cancelled. But the predicted shock and awe seems unlikely.

One problem for Mr Trump is that unlike in Washington, DC, deploying the National Guard to “fight crime” would almost certainly be illegal. Sending them to protect immigration enforcement efforts would also raise legal questions, especially without the sorts of violent protests that presaged such action in Los Angeles. Carrying off successful immigration raids is also tricky, especially in communities well-versed in spotting and avoiding them. An attempt at flashy raids in the city in January turned up little. So what does that leave? For weeks Mr Trump’s threats have blanketed the news and social media (as has the forceful response of Mr Pritzker). Perhaps that was the goal all along.

