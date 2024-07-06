‘The Prince of Wheels’: Video of Prince William zooming into Windsor Castle on electric scooter goes viral

Weeks after stealing limelight for his "brilliant" dance moves at a Taylor Swift concert on his 42nd birthday, "coolest" Prince William has hit the headlines for his electric scooter. Prince William reportedly purchased the electric scooter last year. (AP/X)

A video has gone viral on social media, showing Prince William riding an electric scooter towards Windsor Castle. The Prince of Wales' video was uploaded on TikTok on Thursday, and yet the exact timing of its filming is not known yet.

Wearing black pair of stylish sunglasses, the future King can be seen zooming around the estate past a security guard in a white collared shirt and blue sweater.

According to reports, Prince William purchased the scooter last year. The Sun claims that the electronic device might cost as much as $6,000.

The 10-minute journey between Windsor castle and Adelaide Cottage, where he resides with Kate Middleton and the three of their kids, might be shortened with the aid of the scooter.

Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet: “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King."

“It’s a two- or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

The 655-acre estate also has a golf course and Frogmore House, the previous residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess vacated the mansion after stepping down from their Royal position and moving to the US.

Netizens react to William's viral video

Several video shared the video shared on X, showing their love for the “Prince of Wheels”.

“Prince William is definitely the COOLEST PRINCE EVER!!” another wrote.

A third user commented, “How cool is he,” while the fourth one said, “boys will be boys”.

The 42-year-old Prince is a motorbike enthusiast as well. During a visit to Dundee in 2015, Kate Middleton was reportedly questioned about her husband's previous pastime.

“He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified,” she told Vanity Fair. “Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”