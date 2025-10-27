THF Bay Zoo's shooter identified? What to know about Black Disciples gang amid claims of OTF affiliate's revenge killing

Rapper THF Bay Zoo or Devonshe Collier was reportedly shot at in Chicago's Little Village on Saturday, and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. He was present in a parking lot with two others, when an assailant opened fire on them, police told ABC7 Eyewitness News. HT.com could not verify the news of Bay Zoo's death. Reports indicated THF Bay Zoo had been shot multiple times and was moved to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition, before succumbing to his injuries. (X/@UrbanPapers_)

An alleged video showing the ghastly attack on the Chicago drill music performer began to circulate online. Reports of the shooting, which did not identify Bay Zoo by name, indicated that he'd been shot multiple times and was moved to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The two others with him were reportedly better off.

Now, claims have begun to circulate online that the shooting might be gang-related. Several profiles on X seemed to point the finger at one ‘Bashville Crazy’, which they said was a 'Black Disciple' gang. The gang these posts is referring to is actually the Black Disciples gang or BDs.

“According to rumors, a Black Disciple gang called Bashville Crazy from 71st and Wabash, Chicago are allegedly behind the murder of THF Bayzoo,” a person wrote on X. "Apparently, this is retaliation for a gang member named "ManMan"s murder. ManMan was allegedly killed for shooting and killing THF TP," they added. This was echoed by other profiles as well.

Another said, “thf bayzoo killer,a bd called bashville crazy from 71st and wabash..". Notably, these claims come from unverified accounts. HT.com was unable to independently verify these claims.

The only ‘ManMan’ whose name appeared in reports was a DMV area (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) rapper. Going by the name OG ManMan, he was killed after releasing a rap video, which showed him dissing his dead rival and other foes at a gravesite, Hip-Hop Wired reported in 2016. However, there is no discernible link tying this case to the Chicago shooting.

As per the cops, an armed offender approached the trio, including Bay Zoo, in an unknown vehicle and opened fire. The Chicago police are investigating the incident and there have been no arrests made yet in the case.

Who are the Black Disciples gang?

Black Disciples or BDs are the Chicago ‘folks’ gang which the Department of Justice says ‘is structured more like a religion than a corporate enterprise’. It gained popularity in 1994 when an 11-year-old member was executed.

The gang rose from splintering from the Black Gangster's Disciples. This process began with the death of the leader of the Devils Disciples in 1974, and the subsequent formation of the Black Gangster Disciples, as per DOJ.

The permanent leadership structure of the gang includes Minister, Assistant Co-Minister, and the Demetrius. A 1996 report noted that there were as many as 300 sets, each having 30-40 members. However, nothing showed if Bashville Crazy is a new set with the BDs. Earlier reports indicated that the gang had its fingers in many pies like drug selling and syndicated gambling. The DOJ had noted how ritualized violence remained a part of their internal discipline, as well as their use of hand signs and tattoos.