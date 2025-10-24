Who is Silas McKay? Man shot 10 times protecting Kimber Mills: ‘I grabbed him…’

An 18-year-old schoolgirl was shot dead, and a 21-year-old man was badly injured in a shooting incident that took place in Jefferson County, Alabama, in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, two others were injured. A man was shot 10 times while trying to save Kimber Mills, an 18-year-old cheerleader, in an Alabama shooting incident,(Screengrab/GoFundMe)

As per Fox News, Kimber Mills, the schoolgirl, sustained severe injuries and was kept alive through intensive medical care. She eventually succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night.

“Our sweet baby sister went to be with the Lord at 7:08 p.m. last night! She has had the biggest gathering for honor walk the doc has ever seen!” Kimber’s sister, Ashley, posted on Facebook.

Kimber was a senior cheerleader at Cleveland High School and also participated in track sports. She was planning to attend the University of Alabama next year and study to become a nurse.

Man shot 10 times

Silas McKay, the man who tried to intervene and protect Kimber, also sustained bullet wounds. He was shot 10 times. He is expected to leave the hospital on Friday. However, the news of Kimber’s death also impacted him, as he had paid her a visit in the hospital.

What happened?

As per AL.com, the incident took place in a wooded area known as ‘The Pit’, located near Alabama 75 and Clay-Palmerdale Road. The man accused of shooting the victims, Steven Tyler Whitehead, has been apprehended by the police.

Kimber Mills and her friends were at a party on Saturday night, and Whitehead showed up there, possibly uninvited, and started trying to get close to one of Kimber’s friends. The girl then told her boyfriend, which led to an argument between them. Shots were fired, and four people, including Kimber, were injured.

McKay gave a more detailed account of the matter. “My ex-girlfriend came up to me at the party and said he was trying to do stuff to this girl named Kimber … I grabbed him and put him over my shoulder and had him on the ground. My buddy pulled me off him, and that’s when he pulled his gun out and started shooting,” he told WBRC.

Trussville firefighters took Kimber to the hospital. However, the teenage girl’s condition did not improve, and she eventually passed away. More than 200 people arrived at the UAB Hospital, where Kimber was being treated, to show their support. A vigil has been planned for Friday in her memory.

