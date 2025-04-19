‘This is very scary’: Netizens stunned as White House fixes NYT headline over ‘wrongly’ deported Maryland father

White House on Friday reprimanded The New York Times for a headline about a Maryland man who was “wrongly deported” to El Salvador. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, according to the Trump administration, is actually an illegal immigrant with a history of violent crimes. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks to the press in San Salvador, El Salvador, where he arrived regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland and deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)(AP)

The NY Times article with the headline “Senator Meets With Wrongly Deported Maryland Man In El Salvador,” was published on the main page of the newspaper.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, was the subject of the article since he traveled to El Salvador this week to meet with Abrego Garcia.

Last month, Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant from Maryland, was sent to the “Terrorism Confinement Center” (CECOT), a mega prison in El Salvador. In court, officials admitted that his repatriation had been the result of an administrative mistake. Top Trump officials, however, now claim that he was properly removed and argue that he is a member of the infamous MS-13 gang.

“Fixed It for you @NYTimes,” the White House wrote on X.

The White House's official account blurred the words “wrongly” and “Maryland man” from the headline and replaced them with their own desired words – “Who's never coming back” and “MS-13 Illegal Alien”.

“Senator Meets With Deported MS-13 Illegal Allien In El Salvador Who's Never Coming Back,” the White House corrected the NYT headline as per their choice.

“Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he's NOT coming back,” it added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump blasted Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who according to him “looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!”.

White House faces backlash, netizens say ‘This is very scary’

Reacting to the White House tweet, many people questioned whether its adviser Stephen Miller was responsible for those worlds targeting NYT.

“This is very scary” also started trending on X, with on saying that this is “scary because a child seems to be running White House social media, and scary because the president appears eager to ignore a 9-0 Supreme Court decision.”

"The official White House Twitter account is such an embarrassment. These folks get so much joy out of degrading the office itself. Zero semblance of decorum and statesmanship. A collection of unprofessional, gleeful ghouls," one person wrote.

“Trump has abused his power more than any other president in our history. It is shameful, it is insulting, and it is anti-American,” another commented.

“Nothing to see here - just the official White House Twitter account stating that it's going to blatantly defy the Supreme Court while openly defaming a man,” a third person chimed in.

“What an embarrassingly childish administration,” the fourth user said, while the fifth one wrote: “Can’t wait for the Trump administration to be held in contempt.”

“It seems like one VERY immature child who's running it, but that could be anyone in the Trump administration,” one more quipped while targetting the Trump administration.