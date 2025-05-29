This one item survived the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion

The US Coast Guard recovered the wreckage of the ill-fated OceanGate Titan submersible that suffered an implosion in 2023 while on a trip to see the wreck of the Titanic. FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland.(via REUTERS)

The team painstakingly recovered several items, mostly slush-like remains. But to everyone's surprise, one item remained absolutely intact.

In a recent video, a member of the US Coast Guard detailed the painstaking recovery process of the Titan wreckage. The video, uploaded on TikTok, also showed the one item that survived everything.

The one item that survived the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion

The US Coast Guard team recovered a still-intact ink pen, along with other items. In the TikTok video, a team member revealed how the pen, identified as belonging to OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, was discovered among the waterlogged wreckage of the deep-sea tragedy.

The investigators recovered various items, including business cards, Titanic-themed stickers, clothing remnants, and human remains. The Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation has catalogued the recovered artefacts.

The team member explained the process of sorting through the remains, explaining that the Titan's 'endcap' was still intact.

"Let's consider the endcap to be a bowl, a mixing bowl. Items that were inside the Titan at the time now become encased inside the endcap," the official explained.

After draining the wreckage, the officials could sift through the submersible's 'sludge-like' remains. The recoveries included carbon fibre, fibreglass, and electronic parts.

The official explained that the Titan pilot's clothing was found 'caked inside' of sand.

"It was a piece of his sleeve that survived, not the whole suit, just that. Inside of the sleeve of it was the ink pen, business cards and stickers for the Titanic and there was nothing else but that," he said.

The survival of any item in such conditions was unexpected, but the ink pen's intact state stunned investigators.

Titan submersible, a carbon fibre and titanium vessel designed to take paying customers to view the wreck of the Titanic nearly 3,800 meters below the surface, suffered a catastrophic implosion during a June 2023 descent, killing all five people on board.