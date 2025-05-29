This popular ice cream chain is closing more than 500 stores in US

A popular ice cream chain is closing more than 500 stores nationwide in America. Nearly all of Thrifty Ice Cream locations will shutter as part of its parent company, Rite Aid's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, per The Mirror. The Los Angeles-based company was launched in 1940 and acquired by the drugstore chain in 1996. Since then, the ice cream brand became a staple at Rite Aid's West Coast pharmacies. Popular ice cream chain to close more than 500 stores across the United States

Thrifty Ice Cream to close over 500 stores nationwide in the US

Thrifty Ice Cream gained popularity in the ‘70s, becoming a cult classic among ice cream lovers. It snagged multiple awards from the “L.A. County Fair,” according to the company’s website. While it retains popularity to date, its future is now uncertain due to Rite Aid's bankruptcy filing in May.

“For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers,” Rite Aid CEO Matt Schroeder said in a statement at the time, adding that the company had “meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirers.”

“As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible,” Schroeder went on before expressing his gratitude to “our thousands of associates for their commitment to Rite Aid and its mission, and I thank our entire team.”

However, the company confirmed in a news release that it was “working to facilitate a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies.” “During this process, Rite Aid customers can continue to access pharmacy services and products in stores and online, including prescriptions and immunizations,” it added.