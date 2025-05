Joann Chapter 11 bankruptcy: List of all stores closing this month

After more than 80 years in business, all Joann stores are set to permanently close by May 31. The beloved fabric and craft retailer is shutting its doors for good. According to Joann.com, prices at these sales have been heavily discounted—ranging from 70% to 90% off.(Instagram)

Back in April, Joann closed 255 of its stores, just months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in a year. Since then, the company has been holding going-out-of-business sales at many of its locations.

According to Joann.com, prices at these sales have been heavily discounted—ranging from 70% to 90% off. (Online sales have already ended.) In addition to crafts and fabric, stores are also selling off furniture, shelves, and other equipment.

The remaining 440+ stores will close by the end of May, according to Jo Anne McCusker, spokesperson for GA Group. The retail liquidation company acquired all of Joann’s assets at auction earlier this year.

List of Joann stores closing in May

Hundreds of Joann locations have already closed. More than 400 remaining stores will close by the end of May, according to a list shared with Fast Company.

Here is the full list of where Joann Fabrics stores are closing in May:

Alabama

Hoover

Huntsville

Mobile

Arkansas

Fayetteville

Arizona

Avondale

Bullhead City

Flagstaff

Gilbert

Mesa

Peoria

Phoenix

Prescott

Queen Creek

Tucson

California

Buena Park

Chico

Citrus Heights

Clovis

Concord

El Cajon

Elk Grove

Foothill Ranch

Fresno

Hemet

Hesperia

Huntington Beach

Irvine

La Habra

Laguna Niguel

Manteca

Morgan Hill

Northridge

Oceanside

Orange

Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Mirage

Redding

Redlands

Roseville

Sacramento

Salinas

San Diego

San Jose

San Leandro

San Marcos

Santa Clarita

Santa Maria

Sherman Oaks

Simi Valley

Stockton

Temecula

Thousand Oaks

Torrance

Turlock

Vacaville

Visalia

Woodland Hills

Colorado

Aurora

Centennial

Colorado Springs

Fort Collins

Grand Junction

Lakewood

Littleton

Loveland

Westminster

Connecticut

Enfield

Manchester

Newington

Norwich

Southington

Torrington

Delaware

Christiana

Dover

Florida

Altamonte Springs

Daytona Beach

Dunedin

Fort Myers

Jacksonville

Jensen Beach

Kissimmee

Lady Lake

Naples

Ocala

Orlando

Panama City

Pensacola

Saint Petersburg

Sarasota

Tallahassee

Tampa

Tavares

Winter Haven

Yulee

Georgia

Alpharetta

Athens

Columbus

Decatur

Gainesville

Kennesaw

Idaho

Boise

Nampa

Pocatello

Twin Falls

Illinois

Algonquin

Arlington Heights

Bloomingdale

Bloomington

Chicago

Darien

Fairview Heights

Geneva

Moline

Naperville

Orland Park

Peoria

Rockford

Springfield

Vernon Hills

Indiana

Avon

Bloomington

Clarksville

Evansville

Fort Wayne

Goshen

Greenwood

Indianapolis

Kokomo

Lafayette

Merrillville

Muncie

Schererville

Terre Haute

Iowa

Ankeny

Cedar Rapids

Clive

Davenport

Dubuque

Iowa City

Waterloo

Kansas

Overland Park

Shawnee

Topeka

Wichita

Kentucky

Florence

Lexington

Louisville

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lafayette

Metairie

Maine

Bangor

Portland

Topsham

Waterville

Maryland

Columbia

Frederick

Hagerstown

Parkville

Westminster

Massachusetts

Burlington

Hanover

Middleton

Milford

Natick

North Attleboro

Pittsfield

Raynham

Saugus

Seekonk

Shrewsbury

Westford

Michigan

Auburn Hills

Brighton

Canton

Comstock Park

Flint

Grand Rapids

Grandville

Jackson

Lansing

Madison Heights

Midland

Mount Pleasant

Norton Shores

Novi

Portage

Rochester Hills

Roseville

Saginaw

Shelby Township

Taylor

Traverse City

White Lake

Ypsilanti

Minnesota

Alexandria

Apple Valley

Coon Rapids

Edina

Elk River

Maple Grove

Maplewood

Minnetonka

Rochester

Roseville

Saint Cloud

Woodbury

Missouri

Ballwin

Columbia

Independence

Joplin

Kansas City

Saint Louis

Springfield

St Peters

Montana

Billings

Bozeman

Butte

Great Falls

Helena

Kalispell

Missoula

Nebraska

Lincoln

Omaha

Nevada

Henderson

Las Vegas

Reno

New Hampshire

Concord

Nashua

Newington

New Jersey

Cherry Hill

Colonia

Deptford

Lawrenceville

Mays Landing

Mount Laurel

Paramus

Riverdale

Shrewsbury

Succasunna

Toms River

New Mexico

Albuquerque

Farmington

New York

Albany

Amherst

Blasdell

Bohemia

Canandaigua

Clay

Fayetteville

Horseheads

Hudson

New Hartford

Penfield

Queensbury

Scarsdale

Vestal

Westbury

Williamsville

North Carolina

Asheville

Charlotte

Durham

Fayetteville

Greensboro

Mooresville

Raleigh

Wilmington

North Dakota

Fargo

Grand Forks

Minot

Ohio

Akron

Athens

Cincinnati

Columbus

Dayton

Dublin

Elyria

Fairborn

Hudson

Mansfield

Mason

Mayfield Heights

Medina

Mentor

Middleburg Heights

North Canton

North Olmsted

Piqua

Reynoldsburg

Toledo

Youngstown

Oklahoma

Norman

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Oregon

Albany

Bend

Corvallis

Eugene

Grants Pass

Gresham

Hillsboro

Ontario

Oregon City

Roseburg

Salem

Springfield

Tigard

Pennsylvania

Cranberry Twp

Dickson City

Downingtown

Edwardsville

Fairless Hills

Greensburg

Harrisburg

Lancaster

Lemoyne

Monroeville

North Wales

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Quakertown

Reading

Tarentum

Warrington

Whitehall

York

Rhode Island

Warwick

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Spartanburg

West Columbia

South Dakota

Sioux Falls

Tennessee

Chattanooga

Franklin

Germantown

Knoxville

Madison

Mount Juliet

Murfreesboro

Texas

Amarillo

Austin

Beaumont

Dallas

Denton

El Paso

Fort Worth

Frisco

Houston

Humble

Katy

Lewisville

Lubbock

Mc Kinney

Midlothian

Plano

Round Rock

San Antonio

Spring

Sugar Land

Tyler

Waco

Webster

Utah

Cedar City

Centerville

Clinton

Draper

Logan

Riverdale

Spanish Fork

Tooele

Vernal

Washington

Vermont

South Burlington

Virginia

Charlottesville

Chesapeake

Fairfax

Fredericksburg

Midlothian

Roanoke

Sterling

Virginia Beach

Winchester

Woodbridge

Washington

Arlington

Bellingham

Kennewick

Lynnwood

Mount Vernon

Olympia

Port Orchard

Shoreline

Silverdale

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Tacoma

Tukwila

Vancouver

Yakima

Wisconsin

Appleton

Brookfield

Dunbar

Eau Claire

Green Bay

Greenfield

Janesville

Lake Geneva

Madison

Menomonee Falls

Onalaska

Racine

Sheboygan Falls

Wausau

Wisconsin Dells

Wyoming

Cheyenne