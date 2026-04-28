Thomas Crook to Cole Allen: List of people charged with Trump assassination attempts

Cole Tomas Allen has been formally charged with attempting to assassinate the president after the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting. This marks the latest of such attempts against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with attempted assassination of President Trump following the WHCD shooting. Prosecutors stated he faces three firearm-related counts(Mandel Ngan/AFP Photo)

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Prosecutors said on Monday that Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is also charged with three counts related to firearms.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said in court, “He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J Trump.” If found guilty, the attempted assassination of Trump risks a life sentence in jail.

Allen's charges and actions are now part of an expanding list of cases in which individuals have been accused of threatening or attempting harm against Trump.

Read more: Where did Cole Allen buy his guns? All about weapons used in WHCD shooting

Previous cases and security incidents

The WHCD shooting is not an isolated event. Over the years, multiple individuals have been charged or investigated in connection with alleged plots or threats targeting Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} These cases vary widely in scale and intent, like unauthorized individuals infiltrating Trump's security team or attempts to breach security perimeters, to even assassination attempts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These cases vary widely in scale and intent, like unauthorized individuals infiltrating Trump's security team or attempts to breach security perimeters, to even assassination attempts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the past incidents that threatened the life of the president. Thomas Matthew Crooks: Butler, Pennsylvania (July 2024) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the past incidents that threatened the life of the president. Thomas Matthew Crooks: Butler, Pennsylvania (July 2024) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three months before winning a second term in office, Trump was struck by a gunshot during a campaign rally in Butler County on July 14, 2024. Around 6:15 p.m. (22:15 GMT), at least five gunshots were heard when Trump was addressing the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three months before winning a second term in office, Trump was struck by a gunshot during a campaign rally in Butler County on July 14, 2024. Around 6:15 p.m. (22:15 GMT), at least five gunshots were heard when Trump was addressing the audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He fell to the ground as multiple members of the US Secret Service raced onto the platform to guard him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He fell to the ground as multiple members of the US Secret Service raced onto the platform to guard him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A few minutes later, with blood splattered across his face and visible on his right ear, Trump was assisted to his feet by agents. He then went offstage to his motorcade. Within seconds after the gunshot, the suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few minutes later, with blood splattered across his face and visible on his right ear, Trump was assisted to his feet by agents. He then went offstage to his motorcade. Within seconds after the gunshot, the suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service. {{/usCountry}}

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The next image became the highlight for the rest of his campaign when Trump appeared to shout "Fight!" at the crowd and pumped his fists before being carried away.

The shooter was eventually identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Rally assassination attempt

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Read more: Cole Allen: 5 things to know ahead of WH shooting suspect's court appearance

Ryan Wesley Routh: Florida golf course (September 2024)

The second assassination attempt was on September 15 at around 2:00pm local time while Trump was at his resort in West Palm Springs, Florida. Local media accounts state that when gunshots were heard, Trump and his friend Steve Witkoff were moving between holes five and six on his golf course.

The course was immediately put on lockdown.

A Secret Service agent discovered a rifle barrel in some bushes close to the course's edge. At least four bullets were fired at him by the security officials. However, it is not confirmed if the suspect hiding in the bush fired back at them.

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Ryan Wesley Routh, age 58, was identified as the suspect.

Routh had been in South Florida for around a month, according to the prosecution, and his mobile phone records showed that he was close to both Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and the golf course.

Routh was found guilty of planning to assassinate Trump and given a life term in prison in February.

Other cases of plans against Trump

Melvin Eng: Security team infiltration (September 2025)

According to multiple reports, Melvin Eng, a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer, appeared at the Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in New York without any authorization. He was armed and dressed in full tactical gear, posing as a member of Trump's security detail.

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However, Eng was on sick leave on the day. He was not officially assigned to be a part of the president's detail.

Eng was suspended after the attempt to infiltrate Trump's security, pending further investigation by the NYPD.

Austin Tucker Martin: Florida gunman (February 2026)

An armed man was shot dead after infiltrating the security perimeter of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The crash occurred around 01:30 ET on a Sunday morning, while the president was in Washington DC.

The attacker was identified by police as North Carolina resident Austin Tucker Martin. The 21-year-old was reported missing by his family in North Carolina. Authorities have not released any information about his motive for crashing his vehicle into Trump's home.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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