Thousands of protestors across US join 'No Kings' rallies against Trump administration

Thousands of protestors across the United States for more than 2000 planned ‘No Kings’ rallies against the President Donald Trump-led administration, The Guardian reported. Protestors march in the second "No Kings" protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP)

The people gathered in Washington and other cities for demonstrations against what they view as Trump's autocratic tendencies and anti-democratic actions. These protests are being termed by the US Republican party as ‘Hate America’ rallies.

According to organisers of the rallies cited by Reuters, millions of people were expected to turn up in cities, small towns and even some foreign capitals by the day's end.

The first ‘No Kings' protest took place in June, with turnout expected to increase during the current rally in the aftermath of some of Trump administration's controversial moves. These include the criminal persecution of the US President's political adversaries, the immigration raids, and deploying federal troops in multiple US cities.

Demonstrators in Washington took to the streets and marched to the US Capitol, with the rally displaying carnival-like atmosphere, Reuters reported. The protestors carried signs, US flags and balloons, with some also wearing costumes.

Apart from Washington, the ‘No Kings’ rallies in New York, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta also drew large crowds.

One of the protestors said they want to shpw support for “democracy and for fighting (for) what is right”, adding that they were against the “overreach of power.”

‘I’m not a king,' says Trump

While Trump has not said anything after the protests started, he gave a short response to the planned rallies. “They’re referring to me as a king -- I’m not a king," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business which aired on Friday.

The organising of the marches has been facilitated by around 300 grassroots groups, according to Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the main organiser of the "No Kings" marches.

The marches have been backed by several leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent, and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, according to Reuters.