Tiger Woods hydrocodone pills: Did he have a prescription for it? Golfer's medication details emerge amid crash

Former golfer Tiger Woods has been in the headlines ever since his DUI car crash and subsequent arrest in Florida on March 27. Though no alcohol was found, Woods was nabbed with bloodshot eyes and white pills in his pocket. Now, details on the pills as well as other medications the 50-year-old had been taking have emerged in a sheriff's report. US golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida after a car crash. (AFP)

Martin County Sheriff's Office released a report on Tuesday saying that the pills recovered from Tiger Woods' pocket were hydrocodone pills: a powerful semi-synthetic opioid used to treat pain. The report also revealed that Woods mentioned taking mentioned Ibuprofen and Vicodin as prescribed medication.

The nature of the pills found on Woods has raised a lot of questions, given that he ended up crashing his Land Rover SUV on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island and clipped a truck in the process.

The former golfer was arrested for DUI with property damage and refusing a urine test. He posted $1,150 bail that evening. But one of the questions that still remains is whether Tiger Woods had a prescription for the hydrocodone pills found on him after the arrest.

Did Tiger Woods Have a Prescription For Hydrocodone Pills? The report provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office does not specify whether he had a prescription for it. Hydrocodone is classified as a Schedule II controlled substance by the DEA in the US. Though it has accepted medical uses, it has high potential for abuse and dependence and requires a prescription to purchase.

Woods, however, revealed that he had a prescription for the other drugs he regularly took: Ibuprofen and Vicodin. "I take a few," he responded to the deputies when asked after the arrest, the report notes.

Also read: Is Donald Trump Jr worried about kids after Tiger Woods' scary DUI crash?

He also reportedly denied taking any illegal drugs, which suggests that he may have had a prescription for the hydrocodone pills. Woods also revealed that he had had multiple surgeries and the pills were likely to ease the pain from it. However, the details around them still remain unconfirmed

The ex-golfer appeared to be limping and stumbling while trying to stand still. The report described his condition as "talkative" "alert", and "sweating profusely."

More On Tiger Woods Arrest Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods "did exemplify signs of an impairment," likely from "some type of medication or drug." Woods was passing a pressure cleaner truck towing a trailer on the two-lane road. In the process, he clipped the trailer's rear at high speed, swerved, rolled onto its driver's side, and stopped.

Woods crawled out unharmed via the passenger door; the truck driver was also uninjured. As of now, Woods has not spoken publicly about the crash.