Is Donald Trump Jr worried about kids after Tiger Woods' scary DUI crash?

While a new report claims that Vanessa Trump is “happy” with boyfriend Tiger Woods, Donald Trump Jr. has expressed relief that everyone is safe following the legend golfer's alarming DUI accident. Donald Trump Jr. and his kids, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. (Donald Trump Jr./Instagram)

Sources with direct knowledge inform TMZ that Don Jr. is not concerned about Tiger being around his children following the rollover crash that occurred on Friday in Jupiter, Florida. According to TMZ, nothing about the situation has raised any alarm for him, primarily because his children and Vanessa were not present in the vehicle.

He conveyed his gratitude and relief that everyone involved emerged unscathed, as per the report.

Also Read: Tiger Woods to quit golf after DUI arrest? ‘He’s got demons going on'

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump kids Don Jr. has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, who is currently in a relationship with Woods. The couple separated in 2018, and Vanessa and Tiger have been together for over a year now. Meanwhile, Don Jr. is engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson.

Tiger Woods' Florida car crash On Friday, Woods was taken into custody after law enforcement said that he was driving at high speed in his Range Rover on a two-lane road when he struck the rear of a pickup truck, resulting in the truck rolling over. He was charged with DUI.

Earlier, Woods had collided with a fire hydrant in 2009, lost consciousness while driving in 2017, and overturned his vehicle after veering across the median into an embankment in 2021.

Vanessa Trump still in love with Tiger Woods Meanwhile, an insider said that Vanessa is highly supportive of his golfing pursuits, as golf significantly influences Wood's life, despite his age and injuries.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love. They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense,” an insider in Florida told PEOPLE.

In addition to Woods' golfing career, his son Charlie Axel, 17, is also involved in the sport. Woods has a daughter, Sam Alexis, 18, with his former spouse Elin Nordegren.