Is Donald Trump Jr worried about kids after Tiger Woods' scary DUI crash?
Donald Trump Jr. expresses relief that everyone is safe after Tiger Woods' DUI accident, emphasizing no concern for his children around Woods.
While a new report claims that Vanessa Trump is “happy” with boyfriend Tiger Woods, Donald Trump Jr. has expressed relief that everyone is safe following the legend golfer's alarming DUI accident.
Sources with direct knowledge inform TMZ that Don Jr. is not concerned about Tiger being around his children following the rollover crash that occurred on Friday in Jupiter, Florida. According to TMZ, nothing about the situation has raised any alarm for him, primarily because his children and Vanessa were not present in the vehicle.
He conveyed his gratitude and relief that everyone involved emerged unscathed, as per the report.
Also Read: Tiger Woods to quit golf after DUI arrest? ‘He’s got demons going on'
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump kids
Don Jr. has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, who is currently in a relationship with Woods. The couple separated in 2018, and Vanessa and Tiger have been together for over a year now. Meanwhile, Don Jr. is engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson.
Tiger Woods' Florida car crash
On Friday, Woods was taken into custody after law enforcement said that he was driving at high speed in his Range Rover on a two-lane road when he struck the rear of a pickup truck, resulting in the truck rolling over. He was charged with DUI.
Earlier, Woods had collided with a fire hydrant in 2009, lost consciousness while driving in 2017, and overturned his vehicle after veering across the median into an embankment in 2021.
Vanessa Trump still in love with Tiger Woods
Meanwhile, an insider said that Vanessa is highly supportive of his golfing pursuits, as golf significantly influences Wood's life, despite his age and injuries.
“Vanessa and Tiger are in love. They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense,” an insider in Florida told PEOPLE.
In addition to Woods' golfing career, his son Charlie Axel, 17, is also involved in the sport. Woods has a daughter, Sam Alexis, 18, with his former spouse Elin Nordegren.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More