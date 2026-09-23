Tim Janus ‘Eater X’ cause of death: What happened to the competitive eating champion?

Tim Janus, the competitive eating champion known as “Eater X,” has died at 49 after a long battle with cancer. Major League Eating said Janus died on September 16 from complications from the illness. He became a major name in the sport, reaching No. 2 in the world behind Joey Chestnut and winning titles in tiramisu, ramen and nigiri sushi.

Tim Janus leaves behind a long competitive eating career, memorable television appearances and friends who admired his individuality. (Film magic)

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Janus also appeared on The Amazing Race, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and on TV shows. He later joined the United States Foreign Service, but his illness stopped him from taking an overseas assignment.

Tim Janus death and cancer battle

Major League Eating announced Janus’s death on September 20, saying he had been dealing with cancer for a long time.

Born in Simsbury, Connecticut, he graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in political science and public policy. Janus started competitive eating in 2004 and became known for appearing with his face painted as Eater X.

His records included eating four pounds of tiramisu in six minutes, 10.5 pounds of ramen in eight minutes and 141 piece Tim Janus, Joey Chestnut and The Amazing Races of nigiri sushi in six minutes. He also won the world burping title. Major League Eating lists him as its 2004 Rookie of the Year and records his major eating marks.

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Janus had strong finishes at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He finished second behind Joey Chestnut in 2010 after eating 45 hot dogs and buns. In 2014, he placed third with 44. Nathan’s Famous records confirm both results.

Janus and Chestnut later teamed up for The Amazing Race 30, which aired in 2018. They were eliminated in the fourth leg. Janus also won $100,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2009 and $1,600 on Cash Cab.

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Tim Janus remembered by friends

Janus retired from competitive eating in 2016 after raising concerns about the effect the sport could have on his health. “Deep down I've wondered how long-term stupid competing is for my health. I can't ignore that feeling anymore,” he wrote in 2016.

When he entered the Major League Eating Hall of Fame, Janus said, “I tell people that I learned a lot about life by eating hot dogs, and I mean it. If you care about something and work hard at it, it makes you better.”

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His former roommate and fellow competitive eater Crazy Legs Conti remembered him as someone who followed his own path. “Tim followed his own passions and dreams without regard for the pressures or expectations of society. He was unique, brilliant and beloved by his friends. He lived his life on his own terms.”

Janus is survived by his mother Lucinda Hannon, father Peter Janus, stepmother Nancy Janus and sister Tess McNair. A celebration of his life is planned for October in New York City.