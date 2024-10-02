Tim Walz, wife Gwen celebrate ‘great night’ with pizza slice after Harris campaign claims win following heated VP debate

Tim Walz and his wife Gwen stopped to buy pizza in New York City after Kamala Harris' running mate's contentious face-off with JD Vance. Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota was spotted with Gwen at Justino's Pizza in Manhattan after nearly two hours of debate time against Trump's vice president pick. (Getty)

The governor of Minnesota was spotted with Gwen at Justino's Pizza in Manhattan after nearly two hours of debate time against Trump's vice president pick. The pizza shop is situated across the street from the CBS Studios.

Meanwhile, Walz shared a video of him and Gwen visiting a pizza store on X. “Gwen and I celebrated a great night with a slice of pizza. Now let’s go win this thing,” he wrote.

Commenting on his post, one supporter wrote: “You totally blew that debate.”

“Well done, Governor,” another wrote.

Walz, Vance greet each other after fierce debate

Before heading to grab something to eat, when the cameras went away following the discussion, Walz and Vance were looking straight ahead with their hands clenched on the podium. The two indulged in conversation after shaking hands.

Vance patted Walz on the back, while the governor patted the senator on the side of his arm. During their surprising meeting, Vance gave a hearty laugh. Meanwhile, their wives entered the room, with Usha giving a warm hug to her spouse.

Vance then introduced moderators to Usha. “Thank you guys for hosting,” he told them. Following this, the moderators conversed with Walzes as well. Gwen said, “Really nice to meet you.”

Here's how Harris campaign, Donald Trump Jr. reacted to VP debate

Following the debate, the Harris-Walz campaign complimented Walz for his performance.

Campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon stated in a statement, “Tonight, Governor Walz showed exactly why Vice President Harris picked him: he is a leader who cares about the issues that matter most to the American people.” According to Dillion, Americans witnessed a stark difference between a straightforward speaker committed to offering practical answers and a cunning politician who devoted the entire evening to justifying Trump's shortcomings and divisions.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. called Vance's performance in the debate a “blowout.” He remarked, “We're in the spin room, but there's nothing to spin.”

Calling Vance's performance “incredible performance,” he stated: “We’re really proud of JD. I thought it was absolutely incredible.”

Walz and Vance sparred for almost two hours on a variety of topics, including concerns about the economy, rising gun violence in schools, abortion, migration, and election integrity.