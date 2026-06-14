Times Square shooting reports: Were shots fired during Knicks championship celebration? What we know

Social media posts claim that shots were fired in Times Square during a celebration after the New York Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. A shocking video on X is being circulated with the claim that Knicks fans tried to “FLIP OVER a school bus in Times Square, Smashing it's Windshield and shaking it side to side.”

Fans celebrate the New York Knicks' win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Times Square, in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One X post reads, “In Times Square, a fight broke out, and either gunfire or fireworks erupted, and the crowd ran for their lives.”

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor also reported on the alleged shooting, writing, “SHOOTING REPORTED IN TIMES SQUARE AMID KNICKS RIOTS. Rioters are BLOCKING emergency vehicles from responding. THE NATIONAL GUARD SHOULD’VE BEEN DEPLOYED YESTERDAY.” He shared a video of the chaos, and blamed Kathy Hochul for the situation.

One video shows NYPD officers running in Times Square.

Read More | Philadelphia police shooting update: 3 officers shot in Wynnefield, suspect dead

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another post claimed that shots were fired at “42nd & Broadway at New York Knicks celebration in Times Square!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post claimed that shots were fired at “42nd & Broadway at New York Knicks celebration in Times Square!” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sortor shared another video showing “rioters” destroying school buses, smashing windows. “One of the drivers had a panic attack,” he claimed. New York Knicks win NBA championship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sortor shared another video showing “rioters” destroying school buses, smashing windows. “One of the drivers had a panic attack,” he claimed. New York Knicks win NBA championship {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The celebration and chaos came after the New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in more than 50 years. The victory sent fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, the Knicks won the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebration and chaos came after the New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in more than 50 years. The victory sent fans into a frenzy. On Saturday, the Knicks won the title against the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The game was in Texas. However, New Yorkers celebrated in the streets of their hometown.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post before the game that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink. "As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city," Mamdani said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON