Toledo festival shooting: Police offer fresh update on victims and probe; suspect still at large

Toledo festival shooting: At least 12 people sustained injuries when gunfire broke out on Saturday near a crowded street festival in Ohio. Attendees at the Toledo event sought shelter while others hurried to assist the injured.

Toledo festival shooting:: Police stand near where multiple people were shot at a community festival at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP/PTI) (AP)

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According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, no suspects had been apprehended so far. He said that it seemed at least two people had discharged firearms and were likely "shooting at each other."

Toledo festival shooting: Update on victims

The incident occurred close to the Old West End Festival, a yearly two-day event in Toledo's historic area featuring live music, food vendors, home tours, and shopping.

Heffernan further stated that two of the victims were in critical condition. The ages of the victims varied from 14 to 61, with the majority being in their early 20s.

“I would say most everybody, if you want an average, I’d say early 20s,” said Toledo police Lieutenant Dan Gerken, ClickOnDetroit reported.

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Gerken further stated that detectives are currently in the initial phases of a complicated investigation and are depending on evidence collected at the scene as well as information provided by the public.

“It’s real early in the investigation,” said Gerken, as per ClickOnDetroit. “We’re talking to multiple people, including victims and witnesses. We’re viewing camera footage.”

Gerken chose not to disclose details regarding potential suspects, stating that investigators were in the process of examining evidence and ascertaining the precise events that transpired. “As far as who we’re looking for, what we’ve collected and all that so far, that’s for another time,” he said.

Toledo festival shooting: Officials seek netizens' help

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Authorities are appealing to anyone who possesses information, photographs, or videos pertinent to the shooting to reach out to investigators.

“The main thing is, if you have information, you send it to the police department so we can follow up on it,” Gerken stated.

When questioned if any of the injured individuals might be among the assailants, Gerken mentioned that he did not think that was likely, based on the information he had at hand.

Officials stated that they are also investigating the exact sequence of events regarding the gunfire and the locations of the shooters in relation to the crowd.

Gerken mentioned that detectives had only recently acquired video evidence and were in the process of reviewing it. “We are at the mercy of the evidence and the video that we’re collecting,” Gerken said.

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Despite the magnitude of the incident, Gerken conveyed assurance regarding the advancements made by investigators in the initial hours of the case.

He, however, underscored the importance of community collaboration in identifying and capturing those accountable. “Talk to your kids,” Gerken stated. “There’s kids out there that probably know more than all of us standing here.”

The probe remains active.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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