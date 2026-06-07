Toledo festival shooting: Police offer fresh update on victims and probe; suspect still at large
Toledo festival shooting: At least 12 people were injured in a shooting at a Toledo festival, with two victims in critical condition.
Toledo festival shooting: At least 12 people sustained injuries when gunfire broke out on Saturday near a crowded street festival in Ohio. Attendees at the Toledo event sought shelter while others hurried to assist the injured.
According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, no suspects had been apprehended so far. He said that it seemed at least two people had discharged firearms and were likely "shooting at each other."
Toledo festival shooting: Update on victims
The incident occurred close to the Old West End Festival, a yearly two-day event in Toledo's historic area featuring live music, food vendors, home tours, and shopping.
Heffernan further stated that two of the victims were in critical condition. The ages of the victims varied from 14 to 61, with the majority being in their early 20s.
“I would say most everybody, if you want an average, I’d say early 20s,” said Toledo police Lieutenant Dan Gerken, ClickOnDetroit reported.
Also Read: Toledo shooting: At least 12 people injured in ‘shootout’ at Ohio's Old West End Festival, suspect at large{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Toledo shooting: At least 12 people injured in ‘shootout’ at Ohio's Old West End Festival, suspect at large{{/usCountry}}
Toledo festival shooting: All we know about probe and potential suspect{{/usCountry}}
Toledo festival shooting: All we know about probe and potential suspect{{/usCountry}}
Gerken further stated that detectives are currently in the initial phases of a complicated investigation and are depending on evidence collected at the scene as well as information provided by the public.
“It’s real early in the investigation,” said Gerken, as per ClickOnDetroit. “We’re talking to multiple people, including victims and witnesses. We’re viewing camera footage.”
Gerken chose not to disclose details regarding potential suspects, stating that investigators were in the process of examining evidence and ascertaining the precise events that transpired. “As far as who we’re looking for, what we’ve collected and all that so far, that’s for another time,” he said.
Toledo festival shooting: Officials seek netizens' help
Authorities are appealing to anyone who possesses information, photographs, or videos pertinent to the shooting to reach out to investigators.
“The main thing is, if you have information, you send it to the police department so we can follow up on it,” Gerken stated.
When questioned if any of the injured individuals might be among the assailants, Gerken mentioned that he did not think that was likely, based on the information he had at hand.
Officials stated that they are also investigating the exact sequence of events regarding the gunfire and the locations of the shooters in relation to the crowd.
Gerken mentioned that detectives had only recently acquired video evidence and were in the process of reviewing it. “We are at the mercy of the evidence and the video that we’re collecting,” Gerken said.
Despite the magnitude of the incident, Gerken conveyed assurance regarding the advancements made by investigators in the initial hours of the case.
He, however, underscored the importance of community collaboration in identifying and capturing those accountable. “Talk to your kids,” Gerken stated. “There’s kids out there that probably know more than all of us standing here.”
The probe remains active.