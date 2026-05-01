Toledo Zoo bomb threat: Facility in Ohio evacuated amid bomb threat; what we know so far

The Toledo Zoo was evacuated on Friday afternoon amid a bomb threat, local media confirmed.

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WTOL11 Toledo confirmed citing officials that the Toledo Zoological Gardens, located on Hippo Way in Toledo, Ohio, after a bomb threat was received.

No one is injured and officers are sweeping the area. Contrary to claims on social media, it is not an active shooter situation.

What Happened At Toledo Zoo Today?

WTOL 11 reports that the bomb threat was received early Friday morning around 10:30am local time. The visitors at the zoo were evacuated shortly after the threat was received, and the zoo was evacuated immediately after.

There are no reports of injuries, and nothing has been found that is an active threat to the zoo. No bombs or shooters were located, contrary to the tip.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the zoo still remains closed and there is a heavy police presence in the area. The Anthony Wayne Trail entrance that leads to the zoo has been closed down as police continue precautionary checking in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the zoo still remains closed and there is a heavy police presence in the area. The Anthony Wayne Trail entrance that leads to the zoo has been closed down as police continue precautionary checking in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We had officers respond to a potential bomb threat," a deputy with the Toledo Police Department said to WTOL11. "Also, we received calls that said along the lines of possible gunshots in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We had officers respond to a potential bomb threat," a deputy with the Toledo Police Department said to WTOL11. "Also, we received calls that said along the lines of possible gunshots in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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"At this moment, there are no injuries or suspects in custody. Our officers were able to get the tactical units out here. We did a sweep of the area. We have Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad en route, K9 officers are deployed as we speak. And we are doing a thorough sweep of the entire area."

“Everyone was cleared and the evacuations went smoothly,” he added, without providing much details around how many people were evacuated. However, he said that it included a few schools in the area, so it was “quite a few people.”

The zoo will remain closed until further notice, the officer said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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