Who is Juana Delgado Soto? Kylie Jenner’s ex-housekeeper files lawsuit over abuse claims

Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit from a former housekeeper who alleges she was subjected to “cruel and unusual treatment” while working at the reality star’s residence, reported Los Angeles Times, based on court documents filed Wednesday. The lawsuit comes just a week after another former housekeeper filed a separate case involving similar allegations against Jenner’s household staff. (Getty Images via AFP)

The plaintiff, Juana Delgado Soto, has named Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services in her complaint. She alleges racial discrimination, harassment, wage violations, and failure to prevent or address abusive conduct in the workplace.

The lawsuit comes just a week after another former housekeeper filed a separate case involving similar allegations against Jenner’s household staff. Jenner’s representative told The Times she declined to comment, noting she had not yet reviewed the complaint at the time of reporting.

According to the filing obtained by The Times, Soto claims she experienced escalating mistreatment over several years, including reduced pay, excessive workloads, and retaliation after raising concerns internally. The complaint also describes an alleged attempt by Soto to directly alert Jenner in 2025 through a handwritten letter detailing emotional distress and alleged workplace abuse.

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Who is Juana Delgado Soto? Juana Delgado Soto is a former domestic worker who began working as a housekeeper for Jenner in May 2019, according to court documents. Her role was part of a larger household staffing structure that included supervisors and third-party service companies.

Soto alleges that early in her employment, she was denied proper meal and rest breaks, and that workplace conditions worsened significantly in late 2023 after a change in supervision.

She claims that supervisor Itzel Sibrian allegedly mocked her accent, immigration status, and race and called her “stupid,” leading Soto to file an HR complaint in 2024.

While Sibrian was temporarily removed following the complaint, Soto alleges she was later reinstated and then retaliated against her by reducing her pay, increasing workloads, and changing her schedule.

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The lawsuit further claims Soto faced pressure during personal hardship, including being denied time off after her brother’s death and being told to return to work immediately. She also alleges she was forced to continue working while coworkers mocked her grief and subjected her to humiliating tasks.

In April 2025, Soto reportedly left a letter for Jenner on her massage bed, writing, “I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused,” and adding that she believed Jenner would not allow such treatment if she were aware of it. Following this, Soto alleges she was threatened with termination and told she could no longer interact with Jenner.

Soto is now seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Her attorney, Della Shaker, told The Times the case involves “multiple employment & labor law violations” and praised her for coming forward.