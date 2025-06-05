Who is Tonja Luken, Middlebury Schools teacher under fire for alleged ‘8647’ photo at White House?

Tonja Luken, a teacher at Middlebury Community Schools in Indiana, has become the center of a social media firestorm due to her alleged actions during a school trip to Washington, DC. Luken is facing intense criticism for reportedly wearing a shirt with the number ‘8647’ in front of the White House, which many interpret as a coded call for violence against President Donald Trump. Tonja Luken (L) is facing flak on social media for her photo from a school trip(X)

Middlebury Community Schools issued a statement amid the controversy. The school district said it ‘owns policies that require teachers to refrain from using their position to promote partisan political views’.

“This prohibition applies to all teachers, regardless of their political leanings, and to every partisan political message, regardless of its content. Our educators should not be advocating personal political views, either directly or indirectly, to our students during the school day or while supervising students at a school function.”

“School administrators are actively investigating the situation. The student trip only returned to Middlebury on Wednesday, June 4, which unfortunately slowed the investigation process. As with all personnel matters, the school corporation will not be commenting further while the investigation is pending,” the statement further read.

Who Is Tonja Luken?

Tonja Luken is a teacher employed by Middlebury Community Schools, a district in Elkhart County, Indiana, serving approximately 4,300 students across seven schools. Her LinkedIn profile confirms her role as a teacher and notes her education at Western Michigan University, with a location listed as Mishawaka, Indiana. No specific details about her teaching subject or grade level are publicly available.

Why is Tonja Luken facing flak on social media?

On June 3, 2025, during a Middlebury Community Schools trip to Washington, DC, Luken allegedly wore a T-shirt displaying ‘8647’ while posing in front of the White House. The number is widely interpreted as a coded reference to the ‘assassination’ of President Trump, derived from a social media trend where ‘86’ (slang for ‘kill’) and ‘47’ (Trump’s status as the 47th President) combine to suggest violence.