Tonner fire: Massive blaze in Brea hills, Timber Canyon; scary videos surface

A massive fire broke out in Brea at the 57 and Timber Canyon on Thursday. It was termed the Tonner fire. Several locals posted videos of the blaze on social media, warning others about the spread. No injuries have been reported yet. Brea fire: Tonner fire spread quickly on Thursday(X)

“New start in Brea at the 57 and Timber Canyon. This will be known as the #TonnerFire The fire is approx 1/2 acre in light flashy fuels, topography driven with no structures threatened at this time,” a local scanner noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“brush fire in Brea on the 57! It’s officially fire season and as always thank you to our first responders for everything they do😔” another person tweeted.

The blaze, reported at around 6:57 PM PDT, prompted road closures and raised concerns due to its proximity to residential areas like Olinda Village and Diamond Bar.

Videos circulating on X capture the fire’s intensity, showing flames and thick smoke.

Details of the Tonner Fire

The fire ignited off the northbound 57 Freeway, south of Tonner Canyon Road, near the Los Angeles–Orange County line, according to local reports. It burned 20 acres in the rugged, undeveloped Tonner Canyon, a 5,700-acre area stretching from Diamond Bar to Brea.

The blaze threatened nearby communities, including Olinda Village and Diamond Bar’s County Estates, but no homes were reported damaged.

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), supported by Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) and Cal Fire, deployed 28 units, including OCFA Copter 2 and Helitanker 47, to combat the fire.

Tonner Canyon, owned largely by the City of Industry, has a history of wildfires, including a 16-acre fire in 2019 and the 2008 Freeway Complex Fire, which spurred multi-agency drills like the SOLAR exercise.