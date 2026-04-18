Tornado near Rochester, MN: Videos show twister on ground; Marion, Stewartville on alert

A tornado was spotted near Rochester, Minnesota, on Friday, with videos capturing the twister on the ground. Authorities issued alerts for nearby areas, including Marion and Stewartville, urging residents to take precautions. As per storm chasers, the tornado is currently near Rochester International Airport.

Tornado spotted near Rochester, Minnesota.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Madison weather: Baseball-sized hail reported amid tornado warning in Dane County, Wisconsin | Videos Tornado Warning Issued for Southeastern Minnesota {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Madison weather: Baseball-sized hail reported amid tornado warning in Dane County, Wisconsin | Videos Tornado Warning Issued for Southeastern Minnesota {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for portions of southeastern Minnesota, effective immediately. Areas Affected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for portions of southeastern Minnesota, effective immediately. Areas Affected {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Southwestern Olmsted County {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Southwestern Olmsted County {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} North central Mower County {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} North central Mower County {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Southeastern Dodge County {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Southeastern Dodge County {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NWS alert confirmed, “At 1:52 PM CDT, weather spotters confirmed a tornado located 7 miles east of Hayfield (or 12 miles southeast of Dodge Center). The storm is moving east at 30 mph.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NWS alert confirmed, “At 1:52 PM CDT, weather spotters confirmed a tornado located 7 miles east of Hayfield (or 12 miles southeast of Dodge Center). The storm is moving east at 30 mph.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alert added, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely." Locations in the Path {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alert added, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely." Locations in the Path {{/usCountry}}

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The tornado is forecast to be near: Rochester and Stewartville around 2:05 PM CDT

Other impacted areas include:

Chester

Highway 30 and County 15

Oslo

Pleasant Grove

Predmore

County Roads 3 and 108

Apache Mall

Interstate 90 in Minnesota is also affected between mile markers 205 and 220.

Rochester Public Schools

Rochester Public Schools shared an update on Facebook at 2:06 p.m. local time, stating that tornado sirens were sounding across Rochester, Minnesota and that all students had been moved to designated safety areas. Officials added that students would remain there until an all-clear is issued by the National Weather Service, and dismissal would likely be delayed.

In a follow-up update at 2:23 p.m., the district wrote, "Students are in their designated shelter spaces. For staff and student safety, please hold off on picking up students until after the tornado warning expires. We will send an all-clear message when we receive it from the National Weather Service."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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