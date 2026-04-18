Tornado near Wausau, Wisconsin? Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, Ringle on alert
Nearby communities, including Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, and Ringle, are also under alert as authorities monitor the situation.
Residents of Wausau, Wisconsin are under watch after radar indicated a possible tornado in the area.
Nearby communities, including Weston, Mosinee, Stevens Point, and Ringle, are also under alert as authorities monitor the situation.
Tornado Watch
The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 129, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. CDT on Friday. The new watch replaces a portion of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 128 as conditions continue to develop across the region.{{/usCountry}}
The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 129, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. CDT on Friday. The new watch replaces a portion of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 128 as conditions continue to develop across the region.{{/usCountry}}
The watch covers three counties in central Wisconsin: Marathon County, Wisconsin, Portage County, Wisconsin, and Wood County, Wisconsin.{{/usCountry}}
The watch covers three counties in central Wisconsin: Marathon County, Wisconsin, Portage County, Wisconsin, and Wood County, Wisconsin.{{/usCountry}}
Cities included within the alert area are Arnott, Bakerville, Marshfield, Plover, Stevens Point, Wausau, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Rapids.{{/usCountry}}
Cities included within the alert area are Arnott, Bakerville, Marshfield, Plover, Stevens Point, Wausau, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Rapids.{{/usCountry}}
Officials are urging residents in the affected areas to stay alert and monitor updates as weather conditions may change rapidly throughout the evening.{{/usCountry}}
Officials are urging residents in the affected areas to stay alert and monitor updates as weather conditions may change rapidly throughout the evening.{{/usCountry}}