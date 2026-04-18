Tornado touchdown near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport? Sirens blare amid severe weather in Wisconsin

Update: Marquette Police Department confirmed that "all tornado warnings for the City of Milwaukee have expired."

Possible tornado touchdown near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin,(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

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Initial report: Sirens were reported near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Wisconsin, on Friday amid severe weather conditions, as authorities investigated reports of a possible tornado touchdown in the area.

While some radar data and storm spotters indicated possible tornado activity, authorities have not yet officially confirmed a touchdown. The situation remains under active monitoring as severe storms continue to move through the region.

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{{^usCountry}} Several local residents took to social media to report the sirens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several local residents took to social media to report the sirens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person wrote on X, "Tornado siren going off for southern Milwaukee County." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote on X, "Tornado siren going off for southern Milwaukee County." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Tornado sirens starting to become part of my nightly routine in Milwaukee." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Tornado sirens starting to become part of my nightly routine in Milwaukee." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third resident reported, "The wifi is out, we are in a tornado warning, Milwaukee just swapped their goalie... we are trying to keep up." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third resident reported, "The wifi is out, we are in a tornado warning, Milwaukee just swapped their goalie... we are trying to keep up." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another resident wrote, "There's a confirmed tornado in Milwaukee and my phone didn't even go off." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident wrote, "There's a confirmed tornado in Milwaukee and my phone didn't even go off." {{/usCountry}}

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A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. CDT for southern Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, as severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes continue to move through the area.

Also Read: Montana WI tornado: ‘Destructive' twister on ground near Cream and Waumandee; 'take shelter now'

Milwaukee Tornado Warning

At around 8:28 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service reported that a line of severe thunderstorms producing radar-indicated rotation was located from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to near South Milwaukee and Wind Point, moving east at approximately 25 mph.

The storm system is capable of producing a tornado along with quarter-sized hail. Officials warned that flying debris could be dangerous to anyone without proper shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees is likely.

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The most intense impacts are expected to remain over mainly rural portions of southern Milwaukee County, including areas near Milwaukee’s South Shore. Authorities are urging residents in the warning area to take immediate shelter and remain indoors until the all-clear is issued.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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