Towson University: Shooting reports on campus in Maryland spark fears; first details

A shooting was reported on campus at Towson University at 8000 York Road, in Towson, Maryland on Thursday. Scanner reports indicated that there was an accidental discharge of a weapon that had led to the incident.

A shooting was reported at Towson University in Maryland on Thursday. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“100 BLK CROSS CAMPUS DR. Units on scene 1 gsw vic. Ems responding. Use caution and expect delays in the area due to emergency personnel,” a local news outlet posted on Facebook. “Incident occurred in the stairwell of Tower C. 1 victim being transported to the hospital by ground,” they continued.

Towson University also issued a message on X “Avoid area of Tower C for police investigation. No ongoing threat to the community. More updates to follow.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another person wrote “Towson, MD (Baltimore County)| Shooting/Stabbing| 156 Cross Campus Dr| PD o/s victim with accidental gunshot wound to leg, victim in stairwell of Glen Complex of campus| MAR133| 21:37.” It appears as though the person was shot in the leg when the gun went off accidentally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person wrote “Towson, MD (Baltimore County)| Shooting/Stabbing| 156 Cross Campus Dr| PD o/s victim with accidental gunshot wound to leg, victim in stairwell of Glen Complex of campus| MAR133| 21:37.” It appears as though the person was shot in the leg when the gun went off accidentally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The condition of the person was not immediately known. Authorities are yet to officially comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The condition of the person was not immediately known. Authorities are yet to officially comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On X a person wrote “Gunshot Wound Towson State College 156 Cross Campus Drive Glen Complex Accidental Self Inflicted to the leg in stairwell.” Towson University: Reactions to shooting reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X a person wrote “Gunshot Wound Towson State College 156 Cross Campus Drive Glen Complex Accidental Self Inflicted to the leg in stairwell.” Towson University: Reactions to shooting reports {{/usCountry}}

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Several people reacted to the report of the shooting at Towson University. One person noted that this was a time for events on campus and said “Weekend of Tigerfest coming up. Today was YardFest.” Another added “My daughter is there. She is terrified.”

Yet another person noted that they needed to inform close ones about the reported shooting. One person also wrote “Please keep my alma-mater in your thoughts. Apparently there was a shooting on Towson University campus!”. They shared the local news outlet's update on the incident in Maryland.

Towson Univeristy: Are guns allowed?

Towson University is otherwise strict on weapons on campus. On its official page, it says “Towson University prohibits the possession or control of any weapon while on university property.” The reason provided is – to ‘promote a safe and secure campus, Towson University limits weapons on campus.’

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It defines a weapon as ‘any potentially dangerous object or substance including, but not limited to, any firearm (including any weapon or instrument from which a shot, projectile, or other object may be discharged by force, whether operable or inoperable, loaded or unloaded); any BB gun, pellet gun, air rifle, paint gun, or any replica firearm, sword (including decorative), or other martial arts weapon; any bomb (or other explosive material), knife (other than an ordinary pocketknife carried in a closed position, with a blade of three inches or less), switchblade, billy club, nunchaku, blackjack, bludgeon, metal knuckles, slingshot, razor, or ice pick; illegal or potentially dangerous chemicals, fireworks, or any instrument, which by its nature or circumstances present may be reasonably construed as a weapon.’

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The university has noted that there are exceptions to its rule about weapons on campus. Sworn peace officers of Towson University and Sworn peace officers employed by other public agencies that are authorized to wear, carry or transport the weapon as part of their official equipment are among exceptions to the rule. The university's police department has to give permission for these exceptions, the policy document states.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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